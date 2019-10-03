Millicent Simmonds Will Lead Freeform's CLOSE UP

Deadline reports that Millicent Simmonds will lead "Close Up," an upcoming pilot on Freeform. The "A Quiet Place" star will communicate in American Sign Language on the show.

Set in Centreville, New Jersey, "Close Up" follows high school student Rachel Guyer, who is on a mission to expose the truth about her hometown and turn her community inside out.

Millicent plays Jen, who plays a pivotal role in the town mystery. She is self-possessed and funny and tends to retreat into a rich imaginative inner world. Due to her impaired hearing, she is a natural observer and knows her town like the back of her hand. One to normally avoid attention at all costs, she takes a courageous step forward in the aftermath of a recent trauma.

Simmonds is best known for her starring role in critically-acclaimed horror thriller "A Quiet Place." She also starred in "Wonderstruck," and on "Andi Mack."

Read the original story on Deadline.





