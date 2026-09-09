Mike Colter Takes On Silicon Valley Giants In CBS Trailer For CUPERTINO

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A new trailer from CBS lays out the stakes for CUPERTINO, a legal drama that pits two underdog attorneys against the tech industry's most powerful players. The footage centers on Mike Colter's character, a lawyer cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a Silicon Valley start-up, who refuses to accept the loss quietly.

Colter's character joins forces with Olivia, played by Rachel Keller, another recently fired attorney, and together they build a practice representing people taken advantage of by tech elites. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the series comes from writers and producers Robert and Michelle King, known for creating THE GOOD WIFE, EVIL, and ELSBETH, giving CUPERTINO a pedigree in courtroom-driven storytelling.

The cast also includes Ella Stiller, Nik Dodani, Busy Phillips, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, who joined the series as a series regular. The show is billed as a David vs. Goliath fight, with the two attorneys taking on the corporate giants controlling Silicon Valley on behalf of clients who have been pushed aside by the industry's biggest names.

CUPERTINO is set to premiere Thursday, October 8 on CBS, with episodes also streaming on Paramount+. More on the series' first trailer and cast details can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the CUPERTINO trailer.

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