CUPERTINO Trailer Released From CBS

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CBS has released the official teaser trailer for CUPERTINO, a new legal drama pitting a pair of underdog attorneys against Silicon Valley's tech giants. The series follows Michael, played by Mike Colter, an attorney cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he teams up with Olivia, played by Rachel Keller, another recently fired attorney, and together they represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite in a high-stakes fight against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.

CUPERTINO comes from writing and producing team Robert and Michelle King, the creators behind THE GOOD WIFE, EVIL, and ELSBETH. The cast also includes Ella Stiller, Nik Dodani, Busy Phillips, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry, who as previously reported by BroadwayWorld joined the series as a regular in the role of Renee, an opposing lawyer, marking a reunion with THE KINGS after her earlier recurring work on THE GOOD WIFE and EVIL. Stage performers Rob McClure, Joe Morton, and Steven Pasquale have also joined the show in recurring guest roles, with McClure playing Bo, a prospective client of Michael and Olivia, and Morton playing Michael's overbearing colleague, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

The teaser offers the first look at the show's central conflict, framed as a David versus Goliath battle between everyday workers and the tech industry's most powerful players.

CUPERTINO is set to premiere Thursday, October 8, on the CBS Television Network, with episodes also streaming on Paramount+.

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