Mighty Carver Appears on Shark Tank, Lands $100,000 Deal with Daymond John

Mighty Carver Electric Knife co-founders, Kim and Lance Burney, gave an exciting look into how fun turkey carving can be in their appearance on Shark Tank Season 12, Episode 4 on November 6. The Florida couple received and accepted a $100,000 investment offer for 25 percent of Mighty Carver from Daymond John - an investor, businessman, and CEO of FUBU.

"The Mighty Carver put a smile on everyone's face," Mighty Carver founder Kim Burney said. "It is no secret Daymond built his business from the ground up, in his mother's living room. He brings a huge value with the skills needed to scale our business, as well as network with his valuable connections."

The deal marked the latest investment from John on Shark Tank, who has struck over 60 deals across his appearances on the show. John is one of the original investors on Shark Tank, the four-time Emmy Award-winning series.

Shark Tank approached the Mighty Carver in 2019 at a national trade show. Over 37,000 companies applied to be part of Season 12, and the Mighty Carver was one of the few to make it to air.

"When SHARK TANK approached us about coming on the show, we jumped at the chance," Kim Burney said. "Our approach was simple: show the Sharks, and SHARK TANK fans, how much fun it is to carve with a knife that looks like a chainsaw."

All of the Sharks were thoroughly entertained by the one-of-a-kind carving tool that's shaped like a chainsaw, including Shark Mark Cuban, who used the Mighty Carver while wearing a Jason Vorhees mask.

It was an intense negotiation for the Burneys in the tank, as every Shark wanted a piece of the Mighty Carver. All five Sharks considered investing, with none backing out.

The offers started with Kevin O'Leary proposing $100,000 for a 33.33 percent stake in Mighty Carver. Then John jumped in to offer $100,000 for a 27.5 percent stake. The Sharks started swimming, with Cuban and Barbara Corcoran considering coming together on an offer as well.

But John wanted to close the deal. He sweetened his offer to $100,000 for a 25 percent stake, and began counting down the seconds before he would pull out of the deal. Lori Greiner encouraged the Burneys to take the offer, and they didn't wait long, accepting the offer from John.

They danced their way out of the tank, with an investment secured.

The Mighty Carver is an electric carving knife with the power and design of a chainsaw to make turkey carving and cutting almost any food fun for everyone.

The one-of-a-kind electric carving knife was invented by Kim Burney after a trip to a family cabin in Missoula, Montana. Everyone loved chopping wood with chainsaws, but when it came to carving the turkey, no one wanted to do the job.

That's when Kim realized how to bring fun back to turkey carving: create the first true kitchen power tool. Since then, the Mighty Carver has been bringing memories to holiday gatherings and family get-togethers everywhere.

The Mighty Carver is sold for $84.99. For a short time, customers can use code "sharktank" for $5 off their order at Mighty Carver MightyCarver.com.

