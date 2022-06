Mickey Guyton to Host A CAPITOL FOURTH on PBS

This July 4th, A CAPITOL FOURTH welcomes COUNTRY MUSIC star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton as host of the 42nd edition of America's national Independence Day celebration on PBS.

"I am so excited to be hosting A CAPITOL FOURTH this year live from Washington, D.C.," said Mickey Guyton. "It's an honor to be leading our nation's 246th birthday celebration, and to share music, fun and fireworks with my family and all of yours!"

Guyton will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic evening of unrivaled musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mickey Guyton back after her show-stopping performance on the 2021 broadcast to host this year's A CAPITOL FOURTH," said Executive Producer Michael Colbert. "From spectacular fireworks to patriotic classics and performances by the biggest stars, the concert will offer something for everyone's Independence Day party. We hope you'll make the program part of your holiday plans."

In 2021, Mickey Guyton made history as the first African American female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category. Later that year, she released her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name. She's performed during music's most important events from the GRAMMY AWARDS to the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame and the CMT Awards, as well as hosted the 56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS alongside Keith Urban. This year, Guyton performed the National Anthem at SUPER BOWL LV in front of an audience of 112.3 million and now joins A CAPITOL FOURTH as host and a performer.

This national tradition, returning live from Washington, D.C., puts viewers front and center for America's biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the U.S.A. lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline. Additional talent announcements will be coming soon.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2022.