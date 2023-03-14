Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios announces the release of a second highly-collectible volume of ten classic animated short films, in a new collection, Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2.

Available together for the first time for audiences to enjoy at home, the exciting new collection combines hilarious animated classics, including favorites 'The Band Concert,' 'Pluto's Sweater' and 'Mickey's Trailer.'

They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures.

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 debuts as part of the expansive celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary.

It will be available to purchase on Digital on April 4 and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 27.

Shorts Included

The Band Concert

Pluto's Sweater

Mickey's Trailer

Pluto and the Gopher

Mr. Duck Steps Out

Lonesome Ghosts

Boat Builders

Tugboat Mickey

Winter Storage

Pluto's Party

Synopsis

Celebrate 100 magical years of Disney with this collectible compilation of animated shorts! Join Mickey and his friends in these 10 hilarious, madcap adventures which have entertained generations of children and adults alike. Highlights include The Band Concert, where Maestro Mickey and his friends face WILD challenges while performing outdoors.

Then see what happens when Goofy is in the driver's seat pulling Mickey's Trailer. In Pluto's Sweater, Pluto gets hot under the collar when Minnie knits him a warm turtleneck, and in Pluto and the Gopher, Pluto stops to smell the flowers, but finds himself outwitted by a mischievous rodent. And there's no stopping Donald's nephews from coming between their uncle and the lovely Daisy Duck when Mr. Duck Steps Out. Five more charming, funny stories complete this legacy collection that's sure to delight.