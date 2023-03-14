Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date

It will be available to purchase on Digital on April 4 and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 27. 

Mar. 14, 2023  

Walt Disney Animation Studios announces the release of a second highly-collectible volume of ten classic animated short films, in a new collection, Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2.

Available together for the first time for audiences to enjoy at home, the exciting new collection combines hilarious animated classics, including favorites 'The Band Concert,' 'Pluto's Sweater' and 'Mickey's Trailer.'

They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures.

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 debuts as part of the expansive celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary.

It will be available to purchase on Digital on April 4 and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 27.

Shorts Included

The Band Concert

Pluto's Sweater

Mickey's Trailer

Pluto and the Gopher

Mr. Duck Steps Out

Lonesome Ghosts

Boat Builders

Tugboat Mickey

Winter Storage

Pluto's Party

Synopsis

Celebrate 100 magical years of Disney with this collectible compilation of animated shorts! Join Mickey and his friends in these 10 hilarious, madcap adventures which have entertained generations of children and adults alike. Highlights include The Band Concert, where Maestro Mickey and his friends face WILD challenges while performing outdoors.

Then see what happens when Goofy is in the driver's seat pulling Mickey's Trailer. In Pluto's Sweater, Pluto gets hot under the collar when Minnie knits him a warm turtleneck, and in Pluto and the Gopher, Pluto stops to smell the flowers, but finds himself outwitted by a mischievous rodent. And there's no stopping Donald's nephews from coming between their uncle and the lovely Daisy Duck when Mr. Duck Steps Out. Five more charming, funny stories complete this legacy collection that's sure to delight.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerina & More to Perform on the CMTs Photo
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerina & More to Perform on the CMTs
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are the first round of superstars added to the lineup, joining previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown & wife Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS.
THE ARTIFICE GIRL Starring Lance Henriksen Lands Acquisition Photo
THE ARTIFICE GIRL Starring Lance Henriksen Lands Acquisition
It was announced that XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to Franklin Ritch’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film THE ARTIFICE GIRL, following its US premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival. The film stars Tatum Matthews (THE WALTONS: HOMECOMING), Lance Henriksen (ALIENS), Sinda Nichols, David Girard, and Ritch.
HGTV Greenlights WHATS WRONG WITH THAT HOUSE? Series Photo
HGTV Greenlights WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT HOUSE? Series
HGTV has picked up What’s Wrong With That House?, a new series featuring popular Home Inspector Joe stars Joe Mazza and his go-to designer Noel Gatts. During the eight-episode series, Joe, a licensed home inspector with more than 20 years of construction experience, will help clients uncover and repair any hidden issues in their homes.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share