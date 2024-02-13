Michelle Buteau's SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST Renewed For Season 2 on Netflix

Michelle Buteau REVEALED on TODAY this morning that Survival of the Thickest will be returning to Netflix for Season 2! She also announced that she will be debuting her second comedy special with Netflix, following her previous special, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. It's a Michelle takeover!

Survival of the Thickest's first season debuted on Netflix on July 13, 2023 and has since been nominated for 7 NAACP Awards including 4 nominations for Michelle Buteau as Executive Producer (Outstanding Comedy Series), Star (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series) and Writer (Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series) as well as Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television).

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau's acclaimed book of essays.

Recurring guest stars included Tasha Smith, Taylor Selé, Garcelle Beauvais, Marouane Zotti, Liza Treyger, Anissa Felix, Anthony Michael Lopez, Monnae Michaell, Usama Siddiquee, Allan K. Washington, Becca Blackwell, Peppermint, J. Riley Jr., Anna George, Michelle Visage, Donovan Louis Bazemore, & Ambre AndersonAdditional Guest Stars include: Sarah Cooper, Hugh Moore, Solomon Georgio, Mark McKinnon, Christine Jones, Joyelle Johnson, Veronica Mosey, Nicole Byer, Jordan Carlos, Clifton Davis, Misha Osherovich & Robert Christopher Riley, among others.