Michael Ironside, Leslie Zemeckis And Rick Springfield Join Cast Of P.J. Wolff's DEEP TISSUE

Michael Ironside, Leslie Zemeckis and Rick Springfield joined the cast of Deep Tissue a comedy/thriller by writer-director P.J. Wolff.

The film follows a middle aged, suburban couple (Jesse Hlubik and Jennifer Sommerfeld) as they work through their marital issues while becoming entangled with a Russian crime family.

Wolff is executive producing through his Hour of the Wolf banner. Emmy winning producer, Robert J. Sexton, is producing along with Valerie McCaffrey of McCaffrey Talent Management, as co-producer.

Michael IRONSIDE has starred in sci-fi classics Total Recall, Starship Troopers and Scanners and appeared in the HBO series Barry.

Zemeckis' credits include Here, Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009) and The Polar Express. She recently directed the documentary Grandes Horizontales.

Pop/Rock icon, Rick Springfield, starred opposite Meryl Streep in Jonathan Demme's Rikki and THE FLASH and appeared in season 2 of HBO's True Detective. Springfield last collaborated with Wolff on the 2021 concert doc Rick Springfield: Orchestrating My Life.

Ironside is repped by Harry Gold at TalentWorks, Zemeckis is repped by McCaffrey and Rick Springfield is Wayne Sharp at Crush Malibu.

