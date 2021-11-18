Mercedes De La Cruz Joins THE CHRISTMAS STAR

Mercedes De La Cruz (Hallmark's Right in Front of Me, the upcoming Machine for Legendary Pictures) will co-star alongside Sara Canning and Daniel Lissing in The Christmas Star, a holiday rom-com from director Jessica Harmon.

The film, written by Lorie Hop & Ross Mihalko and Bob Saenz, follows Madeline Bagett (Canning), an astronomer who goes to the town of Summit View to view a meteor shower but finds much more than that when she meets park ranger Ryan Sparks (Lissing) and his charming daughter Celeste (Juliette Habicht).

De La Cruz will portray Naomi, Madeline's friend and co-worker who knows all too well that her friend needs to open her mind and heart to the possibility of love.

Costa Vassos is producing the film which is currently in production in Kelowna, Canada.

De La Cruz recently appeared opposite Janel Parrish in Hallmark movie, Right in Front of Me, and in Lifetime's Lonestar Christmas, opposite Marco Grazzini. The actresss has also appeared in Bates Motel, Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce and History Channel's Project Blue Book. She recently completed filming for Legendary Pictures comedy The Machine, starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill, and is repped by Melisse Kelly at Cue Management.

Photo credit: Dalibor Životić