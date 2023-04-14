Megan McGinnis & More Sing on MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Soundtrack

Click Here for More on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Legacy Recordings has released the first 5 songs from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Music From The Amazon Original Series) as a digital album today, Friday, April 14.

The album features songs from the first four episodes, with the remaining to be released throughout the series' final season. The full album will be available with the series finale on May 26.

Featuring the same music as the digital album, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Music From The Amazon Original Series) will be available on CD (June 9) and 12" vinyl (September 22) and may be pre-ordered HERE.

The first songs released include: Dinah Washington, "Relax Max"; Doris Day with The Page Cavanaugh Trio, "I Love The Way You Say Goodnight"; Cast, "Everything Grows!"; Megan McGinnis, "Make My Kitchen Dream Come True"; Cast, "Your Personal Trash Man Can."

Music plays an integral part in the acclaimed hit series, complementing and enhancing ambience, plot points and character development through the emotional authenticity of the soundtrack. Music supervisors on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 (Music From The Amazon Original Series) are Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

The team, who feature an extensive range of music, have garnered Emmy Awards for Outstanding Musical Supervision for the first three seasons and were nominated for the fourth.

The fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres TODAY with three episodes on Prime Video and new episodes dropping every week until the series finale on May 26. In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars three-time Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph.

Since its premiere on Prime Video on March 17, 2017, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast and creative team have earned a multitude of honors including 20 Emmy awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, five Critics Choice Awards (including Best Comedy Series), two Producers Guild Awards, a Writers Guild Award, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and a Peabody Award, among others.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: