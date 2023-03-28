Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. The new season begins Monday, April 17th at 8PM ET/PT.

Jordan, 38 (Texas) and Everton, 48 (Jamaica) fell in love twelve years ago but struggled with being long distance. The two are finally trying to make it work while Jordan joins Everton in Jamaica, hoping he'll take things to the next level. However, with ex's, possible cheating, and money struggles popping up Jordan has doubts about Everton stringing her along for money or if he's really in it for love.

VaLentine, 47 (California) and Carlos, 29 (Colombia) are getting ready to head down the aisle, but what should be the happiest time of their lives, is already filled with tension and breakups to makeups. The wedding is back on but will they be able to work through their problems and live happily ever after? Or will these two hot-blooded alpha males hit another relationship roadblock, and get detoured on their way down the aisle?

Jessica, 29 (Wyoming) and Juan, 29 (Colombia) met two and a half years ago on a Caribbean cruise where Juan worked and Jessica was vacationing. As she heads back to Colombia, newly engaged, pregnant and with her two young boys, this trip won't be the romantic, carefree vacation the couple is used to. For six months, Juan will be bartending for bikini-clad tourists on the cruise ship, leaving Jessica alone and pregnant to organize their new family life.

April, 38 (Texas) and Valentin, 26 (Dominican Republic) met while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. April is a busy DOCTOR WHO tries to visit her personal trainer boyfriend often but while the two are very much in love, their relationship is riddled with challenges. With their 14-year age gap, not speaking the same language, and an ex involved with April's business, will the couple be able to make their relationship work?

Scott, 51 (Florida) and Lidia, 56 (Dominican Republic) are meeting for the first time in person after online dating for a year. Scott, a body builder and respiratory therapist, is traveling to the Dominican Republic to see if their love can work in real life. But with neither of them speaking the same language and Scott's old Colombian flame trying to rekindle something, the couple has a lot to figure out during their vacation.

Matthew, 36 (Texas) and Ana, 27 (Brazil) met on a dating app and now Matthew has found himself in his longest relationship yet. Ten days after meeting in person the two are engaged and enjoying a tropical vacation. However, as THE TRIP continues, their differences and Matthew's insecurities start to show. Will their religious and cultural differences be a deal-breaker?