Max and HBO Extend U.S. Licensing Deal With The Criterion Collection

Max and HBO have announced a multiyear deal extension with The Criterion Collection to continue bringing the award-winning catalog of hundreds of titles to the platform, including films newly available on Max in the U.S.

"We are excited to continue to bring the Criterion Collection’s catalog of top-quality films to our audiences,” said Royce Battleman, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Both the existing and new additions to the collection provide Max viewers with the opportunity to experience cinematic excellence as part of our offering.”

Showcasing the Criterion Collection’s acclaimed films alongside a rich collection of titles from Warner Bros. Pictures, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more, further solidifies Max as the top destination for movie night. From hit blockbusters like "Wonka,” “Dune,” “Joker,” and award-winning films like "Barbie," “The Boy and the Heron,” and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," to classics old and new like "Casablanca," "The Wizard of Oz," “West Side Story,” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Pretty Woman,” “Independence Day,” and “Raging Bull,” Max has something for every film buff.



Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality. No matter the medium, Criterion Collection presents films in state-of-the-art restorations, deepening the viewer’s appreciation of the art of film.

Among the hundreds of titles, highlights from the Criterion Collection’s renowned films available on Max include Modern Times, Tokyo Story, In the Mood for Love, Night of the Living Dead, and Cléo From 5 to 7. The list continues with popular titles like L'Avventura, Eraserhead, Academy Award-winning The Last Emperor, A Room with a View, The Great Beauty, La Strada, Fanny and Alexander, 8½, Babette's Feast, Academy Award-nominated Seven Samurai, Cries and Whispers, and more.

