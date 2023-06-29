Max Unveils WARRIOR Murals In New York, Los Angeles & San Francisco

The new season is now streaming on Max.

Jun. 29, 2023

Max Unveils WARRIOR Murals In New York, Los Angeles & San Francisco

Max has announced a partnership with multicultural artists to create larger than life, interactive murals in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco featuring iconic images of Bruce Lee in front of elements that bridge the gap between Chinese and American history to celebrate the new season of Max Original drama series, WARRIOR.

An in-person unveiling of the three curated, interactive murals will take place in each city TODAY with talent including Shannon Lee, Olivia Cheng, Perry Yung, Dianne Doan, and Andrew Koji in attendance. Each interactive mural in its respective city are created by different muralists: Vincent Ballantine (New York), Swank One (Los Angeles), and Vogue + Agana (San Francisco).

“Seeing Warrior return for our 3rd season during this 50th anniversary year for my father is just the ultimate celebration of his legacy.” Said Shannon Lee, Executive Producer on Max's Warrior and president of the Bruce Lee Foundation. “I couldn’t be more proud of our show, our cast, our crew, and the impact our show continues to have and the entertainment it continues to serve up and celebrating through art and interactivity in 3 cities across the country all at once is just an amazing way for a lot of people to get in on the fun!”

The interactive murals were made possible through the use of web-based augmented reality (AR) technology. By simply scanning the QR code embedded in the artwork using your smartphone, fans will witness the AR Experience come to life in front of their eyes. This immersive experience will bring users into the world of the Max Original WARRIOR, showing off some of the historical weapons from the show in 3-D, and a preview of Season 3.

Additionally, through partnership with the Chinese Historical Society of America, the Max Multicultural and Digital Innovation teams created an exclusive AR walking tour anchored around key locations that will come to life.

This walking tour will allow fans to discover San Francisco’s Chinatown “Through the Lens of the Blade,” featuring integrated content developed in the WARRIOR podcast into an experiential audio-scape that users can listen to while exploring WARRIOR-themed AR sites.

Featuring additional real weapons, historical objects, and experiences of the era, Max will incorporate soundbites from Shannon Lee and additional show talent to bring the world of WARRIOR to life.  Fans can partake in-person or virtually,  allowing for this experience to touch all WARRIOR fans across the United States.

Mural Locations:

*all murals will be available for viewing at each location for approx. four weeks*

New York

Address: 149 Hester Street, New York, NY
Muralist: Vincent Ballantine
Talent: Andrew Koji and Perry Yung

Los Angeles

Address: 1200 S Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Muralist: Swank One
Talent: Dianne Doan

San Francisco

Address: 965 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA
Muralist: Vogue + Agana
Talent: Shannon Lee and Olivia Cheng
 
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Max



