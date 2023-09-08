Matt Rife's New Stand-Up Special Is Coming to Netflix

The comedy special will premiere globally in 2023.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Matt Rife's New Stand-Up Special Is Coming to Netflix

Comedian Matt Rife will film his hour-long Netflix comedy special debut on September 22nd and 23rd at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC during his sold-out 260+ date ProbleMATTic World Tour.

About Matt Rife: Natural Selection 

After having amassed a large social following through his viral content showcasing his quick wit and crowd work, Matt embarked on a sold-out world tour. Now in his first Netflix comedy special, Matt leaves no topic untouched - from crystals to social media trolls - and no audience member spared. 

The comedy special will premiere globally in 2023 and was executive produced by Matt Rife and Christina Shams.

About Matt Rife

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the world’s fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 16.7 million followers, and more than 5.4 billion views globally, making him the most watched comedian on the platform and across social media.

As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out theaters and arenas across the country and recently embarked on his biggest tour to date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour. The 260+ date tour sold out in 2 days. 

Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick witted and vulnerable. From a small town near Columbus Ohio, Matt started performing at the age of fifteen then moved out to Los Angeles two years later where he began his career in Hollywood. 

In addition to stand-up, he made his television debut on MTV’s WILD ‘n Out as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of TRL and appearing on The Challenge. As an actor, his credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, FRESH OFF THE BOAT and BET’s North Of The 10.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, Only Fans, which garnered 9.8 million views. This past April, the comedian bet on himself again and self-released his highly anticipated second stand-up special, Matthew Steven Rife, on YouTube which was taped in Austin, TX and is dedicated to his biggest role model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed.

Matthew Steven Rife has earned more than 15 million views to date. In June, Rife self-released a crowd work focused special with Matt Rife: Walking Red Flag which has amassed nearly 7 million views.  

Photo credit: Adam Rose/Netflix



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, & Sheria Irving Win Awards For BOBCAT MORETTI Photo
Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, & Sheria Irving Win Awards For BOBCAT MORETTI

Matt Peters (“Orange Is The New Black”) took home Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work as Charlie Moretti, Bobby’s tough brother. And Sheria Irving (FX’s “Kindred”; BET’s “Twenties”; and Broadway’s “Romeo and Juliet”) took home the 2023 honor for Best Actress In A Supporting Role for her performance as Lacey Harris, Bobby’s love interest.

2
Oprah Sets Next CBS Interview Special Photo
Oprah Sets Next CBS Interview Special

Scrolling through social media can make people unhappy, Oprah Winfrey tells CBS EVENING NEWS anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell in an interview for CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING. Winfrey and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks have co-authored a book in which they explore what it takes to live a happier life. Watch a video preview!

3
Wynonna Judd Will Host CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY Special on NBC Photo
Wynonna Judd Will Host CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY Special on NBC

Featuring the best and brightest voices in country music, the festive two-hour special “Christmas at the Opry” will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and the biggest hits. Wynonna will host the highly anticipated musical event featuring performances in front of a live audience of country music fans.

4
Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series Photo
Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series

The new video trailer teases appearances from Abby Lee Miller, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, and Tiger King celebrity Carole Baskin. The cast includes  Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Shake Chatterjee, Johnny Bananas, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Tanisha Thomas.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'
Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'
Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'

Videos

Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
& JULIET