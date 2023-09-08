Matt Rife's New Stand-Up Special Is Coming to Netflix

Comedian Matt Rife will film his hour-long Netflix comedy special debut on September 22nd and 23rd at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC during his sold-out 260+ date ProbleMATTic World Tour.

About Matt Rife: Natural Selection

After having amassed a large social following through his viral content showcasing his quick wit and crowd work, Matt embarked on a sold-out world tour. Now in his first Netflix comedy special, Matt leaves no topic untouched - from crystals to social media trolls - and no audience member spared.

The comedy special will premiere globally in 2023 and was executive produced by Matt Rife and Christina Shams.

About Matt Rife

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the world’s fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 16.7 million followers, and more than 5.4 billion views globally, making him the most watched comedian on the platform and across social media.

As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out theaters and arenas across the country and recently embarked on his biggest tour to date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour. The 260+ date tour sold out in 2 days.

Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick witted and vulnerable. From a small town near Columbus Ohio, Matt started performing at the age of fifteen then moved out to Los Angeles two years later where he began his career in Hollywood.

In addition to stand-up, he made his television debut on MTV’s WILD ‘n Out as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of TRL and appearing on The Challenge. As an actor, his credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, FRESH OFF THE BOAT and BET’s North Of The 10.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, Only Fans, which garnered 9.8 million views. This past April, the comedian bet on himself again and self-released his highly anticipated second stand-up special, Matthew Steven Rife, on YouTube which was taped in Austin, TX and is dedicated to his biggest role model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed.

Matthew Steven Rife has earned more than 15 million views to date. In June, Rife self-released a crowd work focused special with Matt Rife: Walking Red Flag which has amassed nearly 7 million views.

Photo credit: Adam Rose/Netflix