Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Partner With Omaze to Raise Funds for Water.com

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck have partnered with Omaze, an online fundraising platform who offers once in a lifetime opportunities while supporting causes around the world, to support the work of Water.org and Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI). Water.org, founded by Matt Damon and Gary White is a global nonprofit organization that empowers people in need with access to safe water and sanitation. ECI, founded by Ben Affleck and Whitney Williams is an advocacy and grant-making initiative wholly focused on working with and FOR THE PEOPLE of Eastern Congo.

Fans can enter for a chance to win lunch with Matt & Ben A at their favorite spot in LA (flights and 4-star hotel included), once travel and safety restrictions allow. By supporting these organizations alongside the duo, fans are making an investment in the limitless potential of the Congolese people, and restoring opportunity to families in need with access to safe water and sanitation.

In the video below, Matt & Ben detail the campaign logistics where the winner will have the chance to ask the two all of their burning questions; from what it was like playing iconic characters throughout their careers, the early days of their friendship in Boston, MA and top secret details about their first collaboration since Good Will Hunting.

**Please note: The terms of this experience will be scheduled when it's safe to travel and convenient for our partners.

