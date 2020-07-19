Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marvel's HAWKEYE Series Will Feature Episodes Directed By Bert and Bertie, and Rhys Thomas

Article Pixel Jul. 19, 2020  
Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, better known by their pen names Bert and Bertie, have been hired to direct a few episodes of Marvel's upcoming Hawkeye series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rhys Thomas is also joining the series as a director.

It is unclear how many episodes each director will helm.

Few details have been released about the series, but the story will focus on Clint Barton training Kate Bishop to be the new Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner will take on the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jonathan Igla has joined the series as writer and executive producer.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.



