Markham Froggatt and Irwin Joins Curtis Brown Group

Talent agency Markham Froggatt and Irwin has joined the Curtis Brown group of companies, Europe's largest and oldest literary and talent agency, Variety reports.

Markham Froggatt and Irwin's client list includes Damian Lewis, Dominic Cooper, Tim Roth, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Watts, William Hurt, Stockard Channing, Theo James, Lily-Rose Depp, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Ruth Negga, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Max Irons, Mark Strong, Joanne Whalley, Andrew Lincoln and Bill Nighy.

Curtis Brown's clients include Robert Pattinson, Dev Patel, Florence Pugh, Paul Mescal, Stanley Tucci, Orlando Bloom, Sam Neill, Gugu Mbathu-Raw, Janet McTeer, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgard.

Curtis Brown's clients also include leading names in screen writing, directing, and more, as well as authors such as Margaret Atwood, Jojo Moyes, John le Carré and Adam Kay.

Curtis Brown said the addition of Markham Froggatt and Irwin is "a key part of Curtis Brown's objectives to help the group's clients gain access to a broad range of services and unique opportunities by encouraging creative collaborations within the organization."

