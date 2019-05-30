Mark-Paul Gosselaar is Open to a Reboot of SAVED BY THE BELL

Mark Paul Gosselaar is open to a Saved By the Bell reboot, the actor revealed this news while being a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's Award Chatter podcast. During the interview, he revisited his time starring as Zack Morris on the NBC series.

Gosselaar most recently starred on the FOX series The Passage, which was cancelled in the beginning of the month.

"I'm okay, I mean me personally, with never seeing a reboot ever again," he said in conversation with Scott Feinberg. "I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done...what Fuller House has done, it's great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox. But I'm okay with never seeing a reboot ever again."

He added, however, that he could be convinced to do a reboot of Saved By the Bell, saying, "If it was a good product that I felt wouldn't tarnish the original product, then yeah. I'm open to hearing anything."

Saved by the Bell aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The show followed a group of high school friends and their principal and primarily focused on lighthearted comedic situations, but occasionally touches on serious social issues. The series starred Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez.

Listen to the full interview at The Hollywood Reporter.





