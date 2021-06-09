Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson And Evan Handler To Reprise Roles In Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…

Mario Cantone will reprise the role of "Anthony Marentino," David Eigenberg will reprise the role of "Steve Brady," Willie Garson will reprise the role of "Stanford Blatch" and Evan Handler will reprise the role of "Harry Goldenblatt" in the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT...

This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City" follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

Executive Producer Michael Patrick KING said, "Everyone at 'And Just Like That...' is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved 'Sex and the City' characters with the actors who made them so lovable."



Executive producers include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez and Chris Noth will star in the upcoming revival series.

Having gotten his start hosting the local New York children's show "Steampipe Alley," Cantone is currently recurring on "Better Things" (FX) and about to shoot "All My Life" (Universal). Other screen credits include "Surf's Up," "The Aristocrats," appearances on "Late Night with David Letterman," "Jimmy Fallon," "Oprah," "Martha," "The TODAY Show" and "The View." The celebrated New York stage actor and stand-up comedian gained critical acclaim with his Tony®-nominated one-man show "Laugh Whore," from its appearance at the Cort Theatre on Broadway to the Showtime special. Other theater credits: "Assassins" by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, directed by Joe Mantello; Terrence McNally's "Love! Valor! Compassion!" and Shakespeare's "The Tempest" at the Public Theater. Next up, Cantone stars in the Broadway-bound "Bliss." Cantone has performed his irreverent stand-up comedy at Carnegie Hall, Atlantic City's Borgata, and headlined at Gotham Comedy and Caroline's on Broadway. Cantone's performances have been featured on The USO Comedy Tour, Chappelle's Show and various other network specials, and presently he is performing another sold out run at Cafe Carlyle.



Currently starring on NBC's "Chicago Fire," Eigenberg's film credits include "See You in September," "The Trouble with Romance," "The Mothman Prophecies" and "A Perfect Murder." Selected television credits include "Justified," "Criminal Minds," "N.C.I.S." and "Law & Order: SVU." A member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York, Eigenberg has performed in numerous off-Broadway plays. On Broadway, he received his break in 1990, playing a hustler in the original cast of John Guare's "Six Degrees of Separation," directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center. He also starred in the original cast of "Take Me Out," directed by Joe Mantello, which was awarded the Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Drama League and New York Critics Awards for Best Play.



Garson has appeared in over 350 episodes of television and more than 70 films. He is known for his long runs on television as "Mozzie" on "White Collar" and Henry Coffield on "NYPD Blue." Television credits include "Taken," "Ask Harriet," "John from Cincinnati," "Hawaii Five-0," "Magnum P.I.," "Supergirl," "X-Files," "Twin Peaks," "Two & A Half Men," "Stargate," "Pushing Daisies," "The Practice," "Ally McBeal," "Just Shoot Me," "Spin," "Salvation," "Cheers," "Family Ties," "Thirtysomething" and "LA Law." Garson's feature film credits include "Something About Mary," "Kingpin," "Fever Pitch," "Soapdish," "Groundhog Day," "Mars Attacks," "The Rock," "Being John Malkovich," "Little Manhattan" and "Polka King." Current films include "Walk to Vegas," "Magic Camp," "Bellman" and "Gold the Worm." Garson has directed episodes of "White Collar," "Girl Meets World" and is attached to direct upcoming feature "Lone Pine." Garson performs with theater companies such as Naked Angels, Manhattan Theater Club, Roundabout Theater and The Geffen.



Widely known for playing "Charlie Runkle" on Showtime's "Californication," Handler subsequently became a series regular for the sixth and final season of the Starz hit "Power," and was more recently seen in FX's "Fosse/Verdon." Handler's television credits include "People vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story," "Too Big to Fail," "The Three Stooges," "It's Like, You Know...," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Lost," "The West Wing," "Six Feet Under," "Necessary Roughness" and "Friends." His feature film credits include "Ransom," "Natural Born Killers," "Taps," "The Chosen" and "Sweet Lorraine." Prior to his film and television work, Handler earned acclaim in seven Broadway productions, all performed between his twenty-first and twenty-ninth birthdays, which include the original off-Broadway and Broadway casts of John Guare's "Six Degrees of Separation," Paul Rudnick's "I Hate Hamlet," Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and "Broadway Bound" and "Master Harold...and the boys," co-starring Zakes Mokae and directed by the playwright Athol Fugard.