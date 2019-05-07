Marie Osmond Joins THE TALK as Host

THE TALK announced live today on air that Marie Osmond will join as a new host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show alongside Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. Over the past nine seasons, Osmond has appeared as a guest co-host in over 40 episodes of THE TALK. She will replace host Sara Gilbert, who announced last month she is departing the show after season nine. Osmond will join the table in September when THE TALK returns for season 10.

"If you've seen Marie Osmond guest host on THE TALK over the past nine seasons, you know she's the perfect addition to the show," said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, and Syndicated Programs Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution. "Marie's impressive career accomplishments have endeared her to fans throughout the decades. Her willingness to be authentic and share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in the hopes of helping others always resonates. I'm excited to kick off season 10 with the multitalented, dynamic Marie at THE TALK table."

"It is such a joy for me to be joining THE TALK in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job," said Marie Osmond. "I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family."

Marie Osmond has spent five decades in the entertainment business, performing as a singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. Osmond is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums. Also, she is the author of three New York Times bestselling books. For the past 11 years, Osmond and her brother, Donny, have entertained audiences on the Las VEGAS STRIP during their residency at Flamingo Las Vegas. Music Is Medicine marks her latest and perhaps most important studio release, encompassing a lifetime of experience, music, love, loss, hope and joy as a representation of her remarkable life. It reached the top 10 on both Billboard Country Charts and iTunes Country charts. As a philanthropist, Osmond co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over $7 billion for children to date.

THE TALK airs weekdays (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT/CT) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.





