Mariah Carey to Headline the Show Open for NFL Christmas Gameday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Queen of Christmas and best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah Carey, will star in the Show Open for NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix this December 25th, bringing her unparalleled holiday magic to screens worldwide. Fresh off her largest and most spectacular Christmas tour to date, Mariah is set to dazzle fans this Christmas with a taped performance of her record-breaking single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Netflix is the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games that include the Super Bowl LVIII-winning Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET; followed by the Baltimore Ravens versus the Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET. In keeping with the NFL's long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities (CBS affiliates in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston) and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+.

This year, Mariah Carey celebrated the 30th anniversary of her iconic album Merry Christmas and its legendary single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” with special 30th anniversary edition products, allowing fans to relive the magic of her groundbreaking holiday album. Adding to the celebrations, her beloved holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has officially been certified 16x Platinum by the RIAA, making it the highest-certified single ever by a female artist.

On December 9, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" extended its record-breaking reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 to a 15th cumulative week, fueled by massive streams, airplay, and sales as the holiday season reaches its peak. The song also reclaimed the #1 spot on Billboard’s Holiday 100 chart, reaffirming Mariah’s status as the “Queen of Christmas” and enchanting fans worldwide with her enduring holiday legacy.

Photo credit: Dennis Leupold

Comments