Marble Church to Offer Serenity Space for Quiet Reflection

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Marble Church has introduced a Serenity Space intended to give visitors a place for quiet reflection, inspiration, comfort, or a brief pause during the day. Organizers describe the space as welcoming to those who wish to stop in for a few moments or remain for the full experience. The offering coincides with Sunday worship led by Dr. Michael Bos as part of a series called More Than Busy.

Sunday Worship with Dr. Michael Bos takes place August 9 as part of the More Than Busy series, titled 'Release.' The 10:00 O'Clock Hour on August 9 will feature Mamie McIndoe and Baleta McKenzie for Sharing Our Stories: Jim Hullinger. Videos of past services can be viewed at MarbleChurch.org/Watch.

Marble describes itself as a story-telling church where members 'hear, honor and celebrate one another.' Attendees are invited to hear words of wisdom and 'shares from the heart' from members of the Marble community and to connect and explore their own stories.

Back-to-School Backpack Drive

The church is collecting supplies to help children and teens from low-income families head back to school with everything they need. Organizers hope to supply 300 filled backpacks for Icahn House, HousingPlus families and Fresh Youth Initiatives. New school supplies can be purchased and left in boxes in the 5th Ave Narthex and 29th St Lobby by Sunday, August 23. Ideas are available on the church's website. Monetary donations are also welcome online, or checks can be made payable to Marble Collegiate Church with 'Back-to-School' written in the memo. The Build-a-Backpack event takes place Sunday, August 23, after Worship.

Weekly Devotional Email

Each Monday morning, a brief reflection based on Sunday's sermon is sent out, designed to help recipients carry faith into everyday life and to provide help living out faith in ways that bring hope, purpose, and connection to the world. Sign-up for the weekly email devotional is available at MarbleChurch.org/Email-Sign-Up.

P.S. 30 Tutoring

Math and/or reading tutors are needed Tuesdays or Thursdays to provide targeted one-on-one tutoring for 2nd–5th grade students at P.S. 30 in Harlem. Tutoring starts October 13, but a few weeks are needed prior for fingerprint clearance, and training is provided. Interested volunteers can visit the P.S. 30 Information Table during Coffee Hour after Worship, contact Rev. Susanah Wade at SWade@MarbleChurch.org, or visit MarbleChurch.org/ps30.

Explorations in LGBTQ+ Literature

The book club's current selection is Queer and Christian by Brandan Robertson. Members should acquire the book themselves; those needing assistance can contact facilitator Tracy Domaszowec. Registration is available online.

The Artist's Way

This group about creative spirituality, running through September 2, will be led at Christ Church NYC by their Minister for Spiritual Formation and LGBTQIA+ Development, Rev. Tyler Heston Wolf, and co-led by Marble's Stan Williams. All are welcome to attend, with registration information available online.

NYC Street Closings

Visitors are advised to plan ahead for their time at Marble and to keep up to date with street closings at NYC.gov or by calling 311.

CYF Summer Childcare

Infant/Toddler through 1st Grade childcare will be provided during Worship. Those who did not register for this past school year can register online or contact CYF Director Brian Hampton. Registration for the 2026–2027 CYF School Year, starting September 13, will open in late August.

Bursting into Summer with Joy! Art Exhibit

The exhibit runs now until September, online and outside the Labyrinth Room. It launches into a display of the many colorful moods, sights and sounds associated with summer. Created by Karla Hendrick, the video features the visual art of Diane Aramony, Patrice Donnell, Marie Malluk, Susan Ceely Philips, and Margery Westin. Victoria Pepe has created two music/art videos, Holy Spirit and Smile, and the exhibit also includes links to poetry by Carole E. Gregory, Marie Malluk, and Susan Ceely Phillips.

Encouraging Word

Those seeking a bit of inspiration can call (212) 686-2774 to hear Marble's Encouraging Word, a brief recorded uplifting message. Messages change periodically and are available to listen to day or night.

When You Need Help

During these challenging times, individuals are encouraged to reach out for help if needed. Marble's Stephen Ministers may be able to provide spiritual/emotional support in difficult times; for more information, contact Rev. Susanah Wade or visit MarbleChurch.org/Stephen-Ministry. The Marble Prayer Ministry Team is available to pray for those who submit requests. A Caregivers Support Group, led by Rev. Marion Gambardella, helps participants learn to balance life while serving as a caregiver; the next meeting is Saturday, September 12, 1:00-3:00pm on Zoom, with questions directed to Judy Tulin. The Blanton Peale Counseling Center is available for those in need of more in-depth, professional help with mental health issues. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988, available 24 hours.

Parking Near Marble

A discount is available at Metropolis/Drucker Parking at 7 W. 29th St (across the street from Marble) and at Metropolis/Continental Parking at 107 W. 31st St (between 6th & 7th Aves). More details are available at MarbleChurch.org/Visitor-Info or from the receptionist in the 29th St Lobby.

Marble Collegiate Church provides spiritual direction to a diverse congregation. Sunday Worship is at 11:00am EST, with programming throughout the week. Marble Collegiate Church is located at 1 West 29th Street (at Fifth Avenue), NYC. Phone: (212) 686-2770. Web: MarbleChurch.org.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...