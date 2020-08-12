Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Making Our Movies Film Festival Announces Inaugural Selections

The lineup includes 38 films and series that feature a mom in a leadership position on each project.

Aug. 12, 2020  
Making Our Movies Film Festival (MOM Film Fest) has announced the list of official selections for the 2020 edition of its first annual online film festival. This year's lineup includes 38 films and series that feature a mom in a leadership position on each project. The festival will begin on Friday, August 14th on the MOM Film Fest website, MOMFilmFest.com.

Vimeo will provide winning filmmakers each a free one year Vimeo Pro subscription, and winners will split a 30% pool of monies raised. Viewers who vote for The Audience Choice Award will be entered into a raffle to win a free breast pump from Medela valued at over $400.

The MOM Film Fest Judges are Anna Sang Park, Squeaky Moore, Rosalyn Coleman, Tracy Sayre, Jamie Gordon, and Miranda Plant.

The MOM Film Fest 2020 Lineup

● Labor Relations

● e.ro.sion (noun)

● House of Teeth

● Hicksters

● Mom's Day Off

● The Spilling

● Finding Elijah

● Run

● Momtress

● Danni & May

● And One

● A Rose by Any Other Name

● The Mermaid's Journey

● Real Mommy Confessions

● Breeding Grounds

● What We May Be

● How Much Am I Worth

● The Taxidermist

● Swings & Roundabouts

● Girlfriend Material

● Lady Lazarus Short Film

● Tell Me About Orange

● Am More Than My Hair

● Tango Underpants

● 49 Years After: Above Limits

● Amanda Torres: Relentlessly Alive

● Girl Boxer

● Pandemic Zoom

● Naked

● Milan's First Day

● Unnatural

● Noise

● Junior

● Uberpool

● Lessons

● Murmur

● Sugarland

● Going My Way

"I was floored to see the amount of creativity from these talented filmmakers. These beautiful projects made by moms cover a variety of topics that range from motherhood and mental health to police brutality. We are honored that they believed in MOM Film Fest's mission and wanted to share their work - or babies as we call them - with us," said Tonya McCornell, Founder of MOM Film Fest.


