Magnolia Network to Launch Premium Family-Friendly Unscripted Content Slate This Fall on Max

Debuting this fall, Magnolia Network will launch its all-new family-friendly unscripted content slate created for Max. From ambitious large-scale competitions to out-of-the-box social experiments, this premium content initiative for Max will be produced specifically for the whole household to watch and enjoy together, filled with elements of surprise, delight and authenticity.

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the new series set to premiere this fall on Max include Roller Jam, SECOND CHANCE Stage and Human vs. Hamster. In addition, the network unveiled its impressive lineup of talent headlining these new series, including Jordin Sparks, Martina McBride, Taye Diggs, Johnny Weir and more.

“We’re thrilled to launch this fun, ambitious and expansive unscripted slate on Max this fall,” said Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network. “By leveraging our storytelling and production expertise for these imaginative formats, we aim to surprise and delight viewers of all ages and create opportunities for families and friends to enjoy together.”

Produced by Nikki Boella (Americas Got Talent; Rhythm + Flow) and Brian Lando (A Very Brady Renovation), Roller Jam is a six-episode competition series featuring the top roller-skating crews in the country dancing THROUGH THE DECADES for a chance to win a $150,000 cash prize and a $10,000 donation to their local rink. Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks will host, with two-time U.S. Olympian and national FIGURE SKATING champion Johnny Weir and roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson serving as judges of the first-ever nationwide roller dancing competition on television. Each episode, skate teams must create all-new routines to perform for Johnny, Terrell and a celebrity guest judge in front of a live audience with only one chosen in the end as the ultimate roller dancing team in the country.

Filmed in Kansas City, Second Chance Stage is an eight-episode talent competition series produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (Selena + Restaurant; We’re Here; The Climb) that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside for years, even decades, a SECOND CHANCE at their big break. With performances ranging from dancing to singing to stand-up comedy and more, one winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize in front of an audience full of talent scouts, agents and producers LOOKING FOR the next big star. Judges include COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Martina McBride, acclaimed stage and screen actor Taye Diggs and Saturday Night Live cast member, comedian and actress Heidi Gardner with sports broadcaster and New York Times bestselling author Emmanuel Acho tapped to host.

Produced by A. Smith and Co. (American Ninja Warrior; Floor is Lava), Human vs. Hamster is a cheeky eight-episode competition series where the world’s most remarkable pet hamsters go toe-to-toe with teams of humans in scaled challenges that will test their speed, strength, agility – and, of course, their eating prowess – all for the sake of answering the burning question: “Which species is superior, humans or hamsters?” The team who wins the most challenges against the hamsters moves on to an epic obstacle course – The Cage – where they must escape before the hamsters to win. Saturday Night Live cast member, comedian and actress Sarah Sherman will host with football commentator Kyle Brandt, plus television personality Brian Balthazar as THE RESIDENT hamster enthusiast.

Coming early next year, Magnolia Network’s first-ever social experiment Back to the Frontier is an eight-episode series produced by WALL TO WALL Media (Who Do You Think You Are?; Becoming You) that will follow three families transported back in time for two months of life on the 1800s American frontier. Filming this summer in the remote wilds of the North American west, each family will be launched into an exciting and demanding world where nothing beyond the late 1800s exists. Away from the hustle and bustle of modern life, they’ll discover the strength that lies in one another as they live through challenging aspects of that time, from building homesteads to harvesting produce to raising animals.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Network

