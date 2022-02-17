Madison Wells to Adapt Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny's STATE OF TERROR into Feature Film

Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker's award-winning, independent entertainment company with a strong bias towards stories for, by, and about badass women, as well as people who love pushing boundaries, TODAY announced it has acquired and will develop an adaptation of State of Terror, written by former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and New York Times best-selling novelist Louise Penny (Inspector Gamache Series).

This high-stakes thriller of international intrigue follows novice Secretary of State Ellen Adams, who is unexpectedly brought into the administration by a newly-elected President, her political and personal adversary. Events soon erupt that sweep her into a world of global intrigue and diplomacy where the stakes could not be higher and the potential consequences, both personal and global, could not be greater.

Filled with action and humanity, State of Terror is informed by details only an insider could know. Both Clinton and Penny will serve as Executive Producers as well as consultants on the film, whilst HiddenLight Productions (founded by Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton) will produce. Pritzker and Head of Film and TV Rachel Shane will produce for Madison Wells.

State of Terror is a unique and utterly compelling international thriller that became an instant New York Times best-seller, debuting at number one on the list. Also a Publisher's Weekly best-seller, the book has been hailed by critics worldwide including the New York Times calling it... "A Page-Turner Part Sly, Part Sweet....Surprising...The plot is ambitious and apocalyptic...." while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed "The real-life inspiration is clear, but this version is way more fun."

"I have been a fan of this genre of literature my whole life and once I got my hands on this book, I couldn't put it down. We rarely have the opportunity to see women as the main characters in a complex international thriller like this," said Pritzker. "I have been fortunate to have worked with amazing people to tell important stories. However, to be able to partner with these two accomplished and exemplary women to adapt this compelling story they created together is a career highlight, and professionally represents our commitment to telling meaningful stories across film, TV, live theatre and podcasts."

"Just when I thought co-writing State of Terror with my amazing friend Hillary could not get more exhilarating, along comes the remarkable opportunity to work with Gigi and Rachel at Madison Wells. Talk about badass women!" said Penny. "Together we promise to create a production that will entertain, thrill, give pause for thought and perhaps even laughter, move the viewers, and break boundaries. Onward!"

Secretary Clinton adds, "I am thrilled that my production company, HiddenLight, and I will be working with Madison Wells on this project. It's particularly exciting to be collaborating with such a talented team of women and we couldn't be more excited to see this story come to life."

Secretary Clinton is represented by Bob Barnett and Michael O'Connor of Williams & Connolly and Tara Kole of Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett and Kole. Louise Penny is repped by David Gernert at the Gernert Company, WME and Eric Brown. WME also represents HiddenLight.

The announcement follows Madison Wells unveiling of its new look and identity at the end of last year in an effort to better reflect the company's commitment to be a champion of the voices of both established and up-and-coming storytellers in the belief that good storytelling sparks important conversations.

The acquisition of State of Terror follows other important rights acquisitions by Madison Wells including Emily Nagoski's seminal tome on female sexuality, Come As You Are, which is being developed for Film/TV and podcasts. Madison Wells is also developing Emma Straub's All Adults Here for tv, with Sarah Hayward attached as Executive Producer.

Madison Wells' recent and upcoming projects provide a perfect representation of the company's focus including films such as Jessica Chastain's academy award nominated The Eyes of Tammy Faye, an intimate look behind the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Additionally, the groundbreaking India Sweets and Spices featured an all-Indian cast led by Sophia Ali (Sony's Uncharted) and Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel).

Madison Wells, through its Madison Wells Live division, has been a major player in the re-opening of Broadway out of the pandemic with daring and groundbreaking productions like Pass Over, the first play to open on Broadway after the shutdown. The critically acclaimed show from playwright Antoinette Chinonye tells the tale of two young black friends who dream of a PROMISED LAND where police violence isn't an everyday menace.

Additionally, Madison Wells Live produced The Inheritance which recently won the Tony Award for Best Play and Tony Winner Hadestown and is producing COMPANY which recently re-started its Broadway run.

Last summer, Madison Wells Live and Tectonic Theatre Company produced the sold out, sexy and adventurous outdoor theatrical experience Seven Deadly Sins, during which audiences rotated through seven uniquely designed storefronts in NYC's meatpacking district, exploring the depths of desire, jealousy, rage, and more in a thrilling evening that merged live theater with performance art and dazzling design.