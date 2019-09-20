Madison Square Garden Company Adds 16 Additional Shows to Jerry Seinfeld's Beacon Theatre ResidencyÂ 

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added 16 final performances to his Beacon Theatre residency - extending the run through its conclusion in March 2020.

The 16 newly announced shows are in addition to the 28 previously announced 2019 performances, 20 of which have already played off. The 9:30p.m. performance on Saturday, March 14 will be Seinfeld's final show as part of his Beacon Theatre residency. In May 2019, Seinfeld celebrated his 50th show at the Beacon Theatre as part of his unprecedented residency and currently holds the record for the most comedy shows at The Beacon.

Tickets for the newly added November and December 2019 and January, February and March 2020 shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at noon via beacontheatre.com, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge By Phone at 866-858-0008. Tickets will also be available at the Beacon Theatre box office beginning on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00a.m. All previously announced performances are sold out. Ticket prices for Jerry Seinfeld at The Beacon are $195.00, $99.50 and $87.50.

The residency shows are as follows:

January 11 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! October 25 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT!

February 8 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! October 26 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT!

March 14 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! November 21 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

March 15 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! November 22 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT!

April 4 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! December 13 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

April 5 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! January 10 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

May 3 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! January 11 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

May 4 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! February 7 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

June 6 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! February 8 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

June 7 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! March 13 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

September 20 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m. - SOLD OUT! March 14 - 7:00p.m. & 9:30p.m.- JUST ADDED!

As a leader in live entertainment, MSG continues to innovate and create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences for artists and fans alike. In 2014, the Company originated the concept of a music franchise outside of Las Vegas, with Billy Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden - now at a history-making 67 performances and counting. The Company has also in recent years successfully created unique bookings and residencies across its portfolio of venues, including Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall; Phish's 13-night "Baker's Dozen" run at The Garden; Jerry Seinfeld's ongoing Beacon Theatre residency; and the unprecedented multi-year, dual-city residency of Tedeschi Trucks Band at both The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre, which is also ongoing.

Entertainment icon Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: "Seinfeld." The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies ("Comedian," "Bee Movie"), directed and produced a Broadway hit ("Colin Quinn Long Story Short"), and even wrote a best-selling book ("Seinlanguage") and a children's book ("Halloween").

Seinfeld directed the off-Broadway production of "Colin Quinn: The New York Story" and the Netflix stand-up special.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special "Jerry Before Seinfeld." His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which has garnered over 100 million views, and which the New York Times describes as "impressively complex and artful" and Variety calls "a game changer."

Seinfeld resides in New York City with his wife and three children. He remains active as a standup comedy performer, continuously touring both nationally and internationally.

Acquired by MSG in 2006, the Beacon Theatre is one of New York's most revered theaters and is a beloved New York landmark. In 2008, the 2,800-seat venue on the Upper West Side underwent a seven-month restoration focused on bringing the venue back to its original 1929 grandeur. The Beacon Theatre operates as a successful concert and special events venue, hosting some of the biggest names and events in entertainment. The Beacon Theatre is part of a portfolio of world-class MSG venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall; the Forum in Inglewood, California; and The Chicago Theatre.





