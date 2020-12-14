Maddie & Tae to Perform on THE TALK, GMA, & Disney Park's Magical Christmas Celebration

Multi-Platinum-selling country duo Maddie & Tae are rounding out 2020 with performances coming up on THE TALK (Dec. 15), GMA 3 (Dec. 18) and Disney Park's Magical Christmas Celebration on ABC Christmas morning (Dec. 25). Plus, they are hosting CMT Hot 20's Christmas Countdown episode premiering next weekend. Maddie & Tae also recently shared their talents with the nonprofit Musicians On Call, performing for its "I'm On Call for Tennessee" holiday concert available now for patients, families and staff at healthcare facilities across the state.

With a loaded tour schedule abruptly cut short, Maddie & Tae still managed to fill their year with music, releasing the critically acclaimed album The Way It Feels in April. The award-winning pair received widespread praise from Billboard, Esquire, NPR, People, Rolling Stone, The Tennessean, The Washington Post and more on the album Associated Press says is "filled with glorious songwriting and harmonies." The Way It Feels includes Maddie & Tae's most recent Platinum-selling No. 1 hit and one of Billboard's Top 10 Country Songs of 2020, "Die From A Broken Heart." Culminating with "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, the best friends share their successes, failures and everything in between- catch up on Maddie & Tae's Reframed documentary series HERE.

Rolling Stone recognizes the duo as "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row," which they display in full on their first ever holiday project, We Need Christmas, a six-song collection of originals and beloved holiday classics. In addition to providing your Christmas soundtrack, Maddie & Tae help you spice up the festivities offering a "how-to guide" for boozy gingerbread cocktails and cookies- watch HERE.

For more information, visit MaddieandTae.com.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes