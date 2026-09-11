MUSIC OF THE AMERICAS to Launch Concert Series

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Americas Society/Council of the Americas has announced the fall lineup for its MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas concert series, with five shows set to take place in the newly restored Bolívar Room at 680 Park Ave at 7 p.m.

The series opens on Sept 15 with the Adam Tully Quartet. Born in New York and based in Buenos Aires for the past decade, guitarist and composer Adam Tully is on the forefront of tango with influences from genres such as jazz, contemporary classical, and contemplative music. His quartet will perform music from his album Cuartetos Guitarreros.

The Momenta Quartet follows on Oct 7 and Oct 8, continuing what the organizers describe as a longstanding collaboration with the ensemble for two evenings of their annual festival. This year's concerts will feature works by Stephanie Griffin, Aruán Ortiz, Gordon Beeferman, and Christopher Forbes, offering audiences an exploration of contemporary chamber music through four distinct artistic perspectives.

On Nov 5, Bogotano pianist Ricardo Gallo and guitarist Alejandro Flórez present original music inspired by the string traditions of the Colombian highlands. Featuring the tiple and bandola, their music combines Andean musical folklore with improvised harmonic and rhythmic elements.

The fall series closes Nov 20 with the Patricia Brennan Trio. Veracruz-born, Brooklyn-based vibraphonist, marimbaist, and composer Patricia Brennan pushes the limits of the vibraphone, adding electronic effects to her mallet instruments to create modern, cosmic sounds. DownBeat magazine has named her Vibraphonist of the Year, Album of the Year for 2025's Of Near and Far, and Rising Star Group of the Year. Brennan will perform with bassist Kim Cass and drummer Noel Brennan.

Fall 2025 Schedule

Sept 15 — Adam Tully Quartet

Oct 7 & Oct 8 — Momenta Quartet

Nov 5 — Gallo/Flórez

Nov 20 — Patricia Brennan Trio

RSVPs will open to the public about one month before each event. While RSVPs are prioritized and help organizers manage the events, admission is subject to capacity. AS/COA members receive guaranteed seating and can reserve tickets in advance for any of the fall shows.

About Americas Society

Americas Society (AS) describes itself as a home for exploring the culture and current affairs of Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada. Through its art and music programs, discussions of key social and political issues, and its publication Americas Quarterly, AS says it seeks to increase awareness of the Americas and the ties that bind the nations together. AS is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization (EIN 13-2569185) that depends on the generosity of its members and other supporters.

The MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas concert series is made possible by the support of Presenting Sponsor MetLife Foundation. The 2026–2027 series is also supported, in part, by the Howard Gilman Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and Mid Atlantic Arts.

Photo Credit: Sol Linares



Photo Credit: Sol Linares

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