MUSIC OF THE AMERICAS Fall 2026 Season to Feature Five Concerts

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A fall lineup of five concerts opening the MUSIC OF THE AMERICAS 2026-2027 season is set to bring together established performers and emerging artists working across musical traditions from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada. The programming will feature guitar, bandola, vibraphone, and other instruments, with all five performances scheduled to take place in the newly restored Bolívar Room at 680 Park Ave at 7 p.m.

Fall Concert Lineup

Sept 15 — Adam Tully Quartet

Born in New York and based in Buenos Aires for the past decade, guitarist and composer Adam Tully is on the forefront of tango with influences from genres such as jazz, contemporary classical, and contemplative music. His quartet will perform music from his album Cuartetos Guitarreros.

Oct 7 & Oct 8 — Momenta Quartet

RSVPs for each concert are set to open to the public approximately one month in advance, with admission subject to capacity despite the priority given to reservations.

Photo Credit: Werner Siebert



Photo Credit: Werner Siebert

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