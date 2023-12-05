MTV's CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL Will Return Next Month

The new season is premiering on Tuesday, January 9th at 9 PM ET/PT. 

Dec. 05, 2023

MTV announced the highly-anticipated return of CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL hosted by award-nominated TV personality Tami Roman,  premiering on Tuesday, January 9th at 9 PM ET/PT. 

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful tracks host Tami Roman as she sets out to explore complex relationships, and the stakes are higher than ever. Sexual identities are explored, long term marriages may end in divorce, and the “rules of relationships” are broken and rewritten.

Each episode stands alone as the “Suspicious Lover” enlists Tami, Coach Ken Canion, and a handpicked investigation squad to uncover the shocking truths. With the potentially eye-opening evidence, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

In the end, Tami will empower the suspicious lover to either move forward with their partner or move on from their relationship for good.This is what happens when three hearts are on the line, two relationships are at stake, and one trap could change everything. 

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Paris Bauldwin, Maricarmen Lopez, and Rich Allen for Antoinette Media. Tami Roman also serves as consulting producer.  Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Jennifer Aguirre for MTV Executive Producers for MTV.

Join the conversation using #MTVUnfaithful and follow along on X, Instagram and TikTok. Catch up on previous seasons of CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL on MTV.com and MTV Video On Demand.



