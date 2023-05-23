MTV Video Music Awards to Return to New Jersey in September

The “MTV Video Music Awards” will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, September 12. The ceremony will air on MTV.

? The #VMAs return to New Jersey on September 12 - LIVE on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/Dbz9MIyohG — Video Music Awards (@vmas) May 23, 2023

The “MTV Video Music Awards” annually delivers the definitive celebration of the year’s best music videos. With unparalleled performances and watershed moments, the telecast provides an open forum for artistry and expression that leaves an indelible mark on culture.

Signature awards include “Video of the Year” and the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” which most recently was bestowed upon Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake, among others.

The show airs across MTV's global network of channels and social platforms in more than 160 countries and territories, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.