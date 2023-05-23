MTV Video Music Awards to Return to New Jersey in September

The ceremony will air on MTV.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on t Photo 1 Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 2 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50t Photo 3 Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 4 Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

The “MTV Video Music Awards” will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, September 12. The ceremony will air on MTV.

The “MTV Video Music Awards” annually delivers the definitive celebration of the year’s best music videos. With unparalleled performances and watershed moments, the telecast provides an open forum for artistry and expression that leaves an indelible mark on culture.

Signature awards include “Video of the Year” and the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” which most recently was bestowed upon Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake, among others.

The show airs across MTV's global network of channels and social platforms in more than 160 countries and territories, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.




RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content Photo
HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content

Max is the streaming destination for HBO with a dedicated homepage experience, along with Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and unscripted programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle true crime and more from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, and ID.

Photos: See Bailey, McCarthy & More at LITTLE MERMAIDs Sydney Premiere Photo
Photos: See Bailey, McCarthy & More at LITTLE MERMAID's Sydney Premiere

Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, and Melissa McCarthy attended The Little Mermaid premiere in Sydney, Australia. Check out photos now! The film also stars Jonah Hauer-King ('A Dog's Way Home') as Eric; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ('Hamilton') as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ('Raya and the Last Dragon') as the voice of Scuttle; and more.

Restored A BRONX TALE to Screen at Tribeca For 30th Anniversary Photo
Restored A BRONX TALE to Screen at Tribeca For 30th Anniversary

Tribeca has announced the release of A Bronx Tale (30th Anniversary Edition), which will be available on 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Video on Demand (VOD) platforms September 12, 2023. For the first time, the film will be released in newly restored Ultra High-Definition Dolby Vision and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround sound.


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO