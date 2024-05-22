Video: Watch Trailer for JO KOY: LIVE FROM BROOKLYN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming comedy special Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn.

In the special, Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, NY in November 2023, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix.

Shannon Hartman directs and serves as Executive Producer, alongside Jo Koy, Joe Meloche and Michelle Caputo.

This marks Koy’s fifth special with Netflix, following Live From The Los Angeles Forum (2022), Comin’ In Hot (2019), and Live From Seattle (2017), in addition to his variety special In His Elements (2020).

Watch the trailer now!

To pre-save the special, click HERE.

