MRS. AMERICA Digital Score Soundtrack Now Available

Fox Music/Hollywood Records has released the digital soundtrack from the FX Original Series "Mrs. America," now available. The album features an original score by Kris Bowers ("Green Book," "When They See Us") available here. "Mrs. America" is now streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Created by Dahvi Waller, "Mrs. America" tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). The series stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Tracey Ullman and John Slattery. The nine-episode limited series premiered on April 15, and the series finale airs Wednesday, May 27.

On his score for the series, Bowers said, "This story is so incredibly important and timely, and it's an honor to be a part of a female-forward story like this. Dahvi and the entire cast and crew did an amazing job of portraying such complex and layered characters and scenarios, and it was an enjoyable challenge to complement this with the score. I'm also so appreciative to Dahvi, FX and the producers for their help and support and we completed the score for the last few episodes during the COVID shelter-in-place orders. This project is one that I am incredibly proud to put my name on."

Bowers recorded the first seven episodes with a 25-piece orchestra prior to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Challenged with scoring the remaining two episodes during quarantine, Bowers worked remotely with the individual musicians from his home, employing the "striping" technique where instruments are recorded one-by-one.

"Mrs. America" tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka "the sweetheart of the silent majority." Through the eyes of the women of the era - both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus - the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

"Mrs. America" features an all-star team in front of and behind the cameras. Two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Cate Blanchett headlines as Phyllis Schlafly, leading a stellar cast portraying some of the most iconic women of the era, including Emmy Award nominated Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Emmy Award nominated Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus, and Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan. The cast also boasts Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson, Emmy Award nominated John Slattery, Emmy Award nominated Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter.

Executive Producers are Emmy Award winner Dahvi Waller ("Mad Men"), who serves as creator and showrunner, Academy Award nominated Stacey Sher ("Django Unchained," "Erin Brockovich"), Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck ("Captain Marvel," "Billions"), who directed four of the nine episodes, including the first two.

