MÄRBLES Film Sets New York Premiere

MÄRBLES (2024), one of the 88 projects selected for consideration in Best Animated Short Film representing Puerto Rico in the Oscars 2025, will soon premiere in New York.

Directed by Ariel Orama López, the film is a heartfelt exploration of unconditional love, the protection of Earth as our home, and the importance of human rights. Through a "deeply emotional and unique" story, MÄRBLES (2024) addresses vital themes with a globally-minded narrative style.

Animator Jorge Dardo Cáceres, composer Rafael Fernández Viedma, and producers Vivian and Carmen Orama believed in the potential of this new story. As the logline suggests, "With a single moment, everything can change." Various animation techniques were used, ranging from hand-drawn sketches to psychological expressions, directed and conceptualized by Orama.

MÄRBLES (2024) has already been presented at several international film festivals, including a screening at the Grauman Theatre in Hollywood, in Santa Monica, Scotland, and Nazareth.

The film will premiere in New York City at The North Film Festival, where it is nominated for Best Animated Short Film, alongside Princëney Special Edition (2023) and AËRC-02 (2023), which are also nominated for Best LGBTT Short Film and Best International Short Film, respectively.

By October 2025, MÄRBLES has been selected to be screened in Barcelona, Spain at the Love and Hope International Film Festival.

Looking ahead, Ariel has a goal: to combine two of his projects into one animated film. He is seeking potential collaborators for the required budget, aiming to showcase the immense potential of his work-not only for its unique storytelling but also for its strong presence at international festivals, demonstrating its potential to win in multiple categories in such a competitive industry.

The premiere in New York at The North Film Festival will take place from February 25 to 28, with its nomination for Best Animated Short Film.

Ariel Orama López's cinematic journey showcases his commitment to creating films that are not only artistically innovative but also deeply meaningful and socially valuable. To be part of the financial support for the project, you can contact droramalopezfilms@gmail.com.

