IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE Makes $2,606,873 Debut Weekend

WarnerMedia's truTV has successfully debuted its first-ever feature-length film, Impractical Jokers: The Movie, directed by Chris Henchy (Daddy's Home, Eastbound & Down) and produced by Funny Or Die with an extraordinary debut weekend total of $2,606,873 and per screen average of $7,302.



The highly anticipated film Impractical Jokers: The Movie opened in 357 select theaters nationwide on Friday, February 21, 2020 and stars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano, also known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins. The film will continue to expand to over 1800 screens nationwide and additional markets including Canada in its second weekend.



An extension of the wildly successful IMPRACTICAL JOKERS series, the film follows the four lifelong friends and comedians whose hilariously outrageous hidden-camera dares and mischief have created one of cable's longest-running original comedies. In its eighth season and with over 200 episodes aired to date, the show remains a top three original cable comedy with ratings that continue to grow, keeping truTV in the top 10 ranking among cable networks in primetime. Production on season 9 of the hit series began this week in New York.



"We've always known the power of the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS fan base but this is more than we could have dreamed of for truTV's first theatrical release," said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. "In its eighth season on the small screen the Impractical Jokers' audience and momentum has continued to build and now they've proven that the sky's the limit for this comedy franchise."



Impractical Jokers: The Movie is produced by Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Henchy, and Funny Or Die's Jim Ziegler and Buddy Enright. Executive producers include Jack Rovner and Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.



truTV is the home for original, creator-driven comedy series with a distinct point of view. With millions of engaged fans across linear, digital and social channels, the cable network features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and fan-favorite premium scripted, non-scripted and hybrid series, such as Adam Ruins Everything, At Home with Amy Sedaris, I'm Sorry, Impractical Jokers, Paid Off with Michael Torpey, Tacoma FD, The Carbonaro Effect, and more. As a division of WarnerMedia, truTV is also a partner in airing the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship each year.



WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).



Funny or Die is a premiere entertainment brand and comedy studio that creates award-winning comedy. Known for its celebrity driven and political content, Funny Or Die reaches a global audience of more than 40 million people, and is the #1 comedy brand on both Facebook and Twitter. Funny Or Die's Emmy Award-winning long-form division produces shows like the critically-acclaimed Brockmire for IFC, Emmy nominated Billy on the Street, the Peabody award-winning American Vandal for Netflix, the Emmy nominated Sarah Silverman series I LOVE YOU, AMERICA for Hulu and No Activity for CBS All Access, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie for Netflix. FOD also makes award-winning TV commercials and Branded Content for all verticals and many Fortune 500 Companies from soft drinks to automobiles and toilet paper.



The Tenderloins is a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members - Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano - are the Creators, Executive Producers, and Stars of truTV's hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its ninth season, IMPRACTICAL JOKERS follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras, all the while showcasing their longstanding camaraderie. Their newest TV show - TBS's "The Misery Index" hosted by Jameela Jamil - premiered as a top rated cable comedy in 2019 and recently wrapped production on its second season. In addition to TV success, The Troupe has toured steadily over the last six years with its wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK, including six sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and six sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Vulcano, Gatto, Murray and Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success IMPRACTICAL JOKERS for truTV. In addition to success in the US, IMPRACTICAL JOKERS is the #1 show on Comedy Central in the United Kingdom and India.





