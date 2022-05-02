MORBIUS Sets Digital and 4K UHD, Blu-Ray & DVD Release Date

Sony has announced that Morbius will be released on Digital on May 17 and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on June 14.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as OscarÂ® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil - or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Bonus Features

4K ULTRA HDâ„¢, BLU-RAYâ„¢, AND DIGITAL

Outtakes & Bloopers

Featurettes:

Defining The Antihero

From Human to Vampire - Visual Effects

Lights, Camera, Action

The Good, Bad & Ugly - Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work

Living Vampire from Comics to Screen

Nocturnal Easter Eggs

DVD

Featurettes:

Defining the Antihero

The Good, Bad & Ugly - Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work