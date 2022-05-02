MORBIUS Sets Digital and 4K UHD, Blu-Ray & DVD Release Date
Morbius will be released on Digital on May 17 and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on June 14.
Sony has announced that Morbius will be released on Digital on May 17 and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on June 14.
One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as OscarÂ® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.
Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil - or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
Bonus Features
4K ULTRA HDâ„¢, BLU-RAYâ„¢, AND DIGITAL
Outtakes & Bloopers
Featurettes:
Defining The Antihero
From Human to Vampire - Visual Effects
Lights, Camera, Action
The Good, Bad & Ugly - Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work
Living Vampire from Comics to Screen
Nocturnal Easter Eggs
DVD
Featurettes:
Defining the Antihero
The Good, Bad & Ugly - Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work