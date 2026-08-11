MINIONS & MONSTERS to Stream on Fandango

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MINIONS & MONSTERS has arrived on Fandango, where the animated feature is available to purchase for $29.99 or rent for $24.99. The release lets fans revisit the franchise's mischievous yellow characters through Fandango's at-home streaming platform.

Fans can also purchase the Minions 3-Movie Collection (Bundle), featuring MINIONS (2015), MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (2022) and MINIONS & MONSTERS (2026), available for $39.99.

The Illumination 7-Film Collection (Bundle) is also available, featuring the complete DESPICABLE ME and MINIONS film franchises, for $59.99.

An exclusive preview of MINIONS & MONSTERS is available to watch.

Fandango recently announced the unification of its consumer entertainment experiences under the Fandango brand to create a more seamless and connected experience for consumers. The move positions Fandango as the only entertainment brand to bring together free streaming, movie ticketing, and premium rentals and purchases within a single ecosystem.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

Fandango is also offering bundled options for fans looking to expand their collection, including a three-movie Minions set and a seven-film Illumination bundle that spans the Despicable Me and Minions franchises. The releases follow Fandango's recent consolidation of its streaming, ticketing, and rental services under a single brand.

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