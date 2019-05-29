MGM to Produce Feature Film Based on Boy George's Life

MGM has announced that it will produce a feature film based on the life of singer Boy George, according to Deadline. The film will be written and directed by Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner with Herve, Anvil: The Story of Anvil).

The untitled Boy George film will explore his humble beginnings in an Irish a working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with the '80s band Culture Club. The larger-than-life George never disguised who he was - a fearless, ruthlessly honest young man with an open identity who was years ahead of his time.

The biopic will produced by Kevin King Templeton (Creed I & II) and Paul Kemsley with George and Jessica de Rothschild executive producing.

The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 100 million singles and over 50 million albums as a performer and songwriter with Culture Club, and also as a solo artist. George is also the author of two bestselling autobiographies and was the co-producer, songwriter and onstage star of the award-winning musical Taboo on Broadway and London's West End.

Jonathan Glickman, MGM's Motion Picture Group President, spoke about the news saying, "There is no filmmaker better suited than Sacha Gervasi to tell George's confessional story with the irreverence and emotion it deserves. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with both of them to bring this remarkably honest and wildly entertaining tale to audiences around the world."

"As you can imagine, George's LIFE STORY is wickedly entertaining, yet also poignant and inspiring. I'm both honored and excited to be THE ONE to guide it onto the big screen," said Gervasi.

MGM is also producing the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.

Read the original article on Deadline.





