MGM+ Streams DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES

The film opened in theaters March 31, has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score and has made over $204 million at the box office.

By:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.  DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. 

About MGM+ 

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

MGM+ is a destination for original premium content, with original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid; and cinematic dramatic series A Spy Among Friends, War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia.

The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Helter Skelter, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and Murf the Surf. Premium movies are also available, including Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Smile and Till. 

MGM+ will continue to be available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite, and emerging digital distribution channels, as well as through its MGM+ app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.




