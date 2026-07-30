MAYDAY Writers Break Down Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh's Odd-Couple Spy Comedy

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Writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley discussed their upcoming Apple TV series MAYDAY during a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel, offering details on the action comedy that pairs Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh as unlikely allies. The panel focused on the pair's creative approach to the series and their shared affection for 1980s pop culture, which informed the show's tone.

MAYDAY centers on Troy Kelly, a U.S. Navy pilot played by Reynolds, whose top-secret mission into Russian territory during the Cold War goes wrong, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Branagh plays Nikolai Ustinov, a gruff ex-KGB agent with a fondness for American culture who discovers Troy and may become his unexpected path to survival. Goldstein and Daley described the project as a genre-bending mix of buddy comedy and thriller, built around the tension and camaraderie between the two lead characters.

The series also stars Marcin Doroncinski, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse. Apple TV has positioned MAYDAY alongside titles such as Tetris, Argylle, The Instigators, and THE FAMILY Plan, citing similar tones of globe-trotting, action-driven storytelling paired with comedic elements. MAYDAY is set to premiere on Apple TV on September 4, 2026.

The Comic-Con appearance gave Goldstein and Daley a platform to preview the series' voice for fans ahead of its debut, emphasizing the odd-couple dynamic between Reynolds' stranded pilot and Branagh's world-weary agent as the emotional core of the story.

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