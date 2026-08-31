Kenneth Branagh Calls Ryan Reynolds 'Quick-Witted' Ahead Of MAYDAY Release
The actor also opens up about which recent role has become a personal favorite.
Kenneth Branagh sat down with TODAY to discuss his upcoming action-comedy film "Mayday" and offered insight into what it was like working alongside co-star Ryan Reynolds. Describing his castmate's comic timing, Branagh told TODAY, "When you think of the phrase 'quick-witted,' he just sums it up."
During the conversation, Branagh also looked back on his diverse body of work, reflecting on the range of projects he has taken on over the years. He shared his favorite role he's played recently, though further specifics were not detailed.
The bulk of the interview centered on "Mayday," with Branagh sharing details about working with Reynolds on the upcoming film.
Branagh's TODAY appearance offered a glimpse into both the making of "Mayday" and his own perspective on his career.
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