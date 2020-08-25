MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns For Week Fifteen Of Seventh Anniversary Season On The CW 

MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 45 acts, including 46 diverse national and international cutting-edge illusionists.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Fifteen of their seventh anniversary season on The CW with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back on Friday, August 28, 2020.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 45 acts, including 46 diverse national and international cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers, 10 of which are women.



8:00 - 8:30 p.m. Original: "Copycats, Magical Matrimony, and Moments in Time"

Starring Kyle Marlett, Ed Alonzo, Matthew Laslo, Angela Funovits and Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich.



8:30 - 9:00 p.m. Encore: "All The King's Clubs, Motorcycles, and Let's Get Small"

Starring Michael Turco, Kyle Marlett, Tommy Wind, Hans Klok, Nick Lewin, Alexandra Duvivier and Ed Alonzo.

Magicians featured in this episode include: Kyle Marlett (Copycat Magic), Ed Alonzo (Sword Swallowing Colonoscopy), Matthew Laslo (Tee Shirt Canon), Angela Funovits (A Moment In Time) and Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (Magical Courtship). (#712) Original Airdate 8/28/20.

