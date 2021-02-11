MARTHA: A PICTURE STORY Acquired By Utopia 

Utopia has acquired the North American rights to feature documentary Martha: A Picture Story, a portrait of trailblazing graffiti and street photographer Martha Cooper, set for release on VOD platforms on March 16th and special edition Blu-Ray in May, 2021.

Martha Cooper is an American photojournalist who became the first female staff photographer for the New York Post during the 1970s, later becoming best known for documenting the New York City graffiti scene of the 1970s and 1980s. Selina Miles' affectionate tribute to Cooper in Martha: A Picture Story journeys viewers from her beginnings, snapping shots on a solo motorcycle trip through east Asia in 1963 at the age of 20, to today, an influential icon to the global movement of street artists.

Martha: A Picture Story premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and has screened at festivals around the world to critical acclaim. It will release in NORTH AMERICA on Apple, Amazon and Altavod on March 16th, courtesy of Utopia, with the Collector's Edition Blu-Ray release to follow in May.

"Martha: A Picture Story not only showcases the work of a groundbreaking artist, it introduces us to a remarkable human being and provides 82 minutes of pure joy. We are delighted to be releasing the film in March for Women's History Month, celebrating a trailblazing artist and female barrier breaker," says Danielle DiGiacomo, Head of Content for Utopia.

Utopia, the sales and distribution company co-founded by Robert Schwartzman, launched its slate with Academy Award winner Errol Morris' controversial documentary AMERICAN DHARMA, the Cannes and SXSW lauded feature MICKEY AND THE BEAR, Lynn Shelton's SWORD OF TRUST starring Marc Maron, Suzi Quatro documentary SUZI Q, Sundance favorite BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS and feature documentary THE EMOJI STORY. Utopia's latest title, Lebanon's entry for the 2020 Ocscars, 1982, was released today on VOD and Virtual Cinema Platforms.

Martha: A Picture Story is a Projector Films production, produced by Daniel Joyce with cinematography by Marcus Autelli and Selina Miles, editing by Simon Njoo and Selina Miles, and original music by Adit Gauchan and Vincent Goodyer.