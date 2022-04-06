MAN IN THE ARENA: TOM BRADY Now Streaming on Disney+ & Hulu

For a limited time, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, marking the show's availability across all three services of The Disney Bundle. Starting today, Disney+ and Hulu subscribers can access the first nine episodes of the ESPN+ documentary series in which Tom Brady shares a first-hand account of his SUPER BOWL appearances.

The tenth and final episode of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will be coming to ESPN+ later this month.

In Man in the Arena, Brady and other notable figures deconstruct the milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. Each episode focuses on a single SUPER BOWL appearance, beginning with SUPER BOWL xxVI, when Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury.

The episodes depict not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, NFL Films, 199 Productions, and Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports.

To access MAN IN THE ARENA on Disney+, subscribers will need to select the highest content rating restriction within Parental Controls. On both Disney+ and Hulu, episodes of MAN IN THE ARENA will not be available on Kids Profiles.