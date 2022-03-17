Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi and Calvin Seabrooks Join Peacock's QUEER AS FOLK

pixeltracker

QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies.

Mar. 17, 2022  

Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi and Calvin Seabrooks Join Peacock's QUEER AS FOLK

Peacock's highly anticipated drama series QUEER AS FOLK, a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, has cast Lukas Gage (he/him), Megan Stalter (she/her), Olli Haaskivi (he/him) and Calvin Seabrooks (he/him) as guest stars.

The new series comes from Creator/Executive Producer Stephen Dunn, Executive Producer Jaclyn Moore, and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) will play Eric (he/him), a personal trainer.

Megan Stalter (Hacks) will play Meg (she/her), an aspiring singer.

Olli Haaskivi (Winning Time, Oppenheimer) will play George (he/him), a friend from the mall.

Calvin Seabrooks (4400, Westworld) will play Taylor (he/him), a reluctant dinner party guest.

The new additions join the previously announced Devin Way, Finn Argus, Jesse  James Keitel, CG, Kim Cattrall, and more.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Music Man Enamel Pin Set
The Music Man Enamel Pin Set
Hadestown Red Flower Hat
Hadestown Red Flower Hat
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet

From This Author - Michael Major