Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi and Calvin Seabrooks Join Peacock's QUEER AS FOLK

Peacock's highly anticipated drama series QUEER AS FOLK, a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, has cast Lukas Gage (he/him), Megan Stalter (she/her), Olli Haaskivi (he/him) and Calvin Seabrooks (he/him) as guest stars.

The new series comes from Creator/Executive Producer Stephen Dunn, Executive Producer Jaclyn Moore, and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) will play Eric (he/him), a personal trainer.

Megan Stalter (Hacks) will play Meg (she/her), an aspiring singer.

Olli Haaskivi (Winning Time, Oppenheimer) will play George (he/him), a friend from the mall.

Calvin Seabrooks (4400, Westworld) will play Taylor (he/him), a reluctant dinner party guest.

The new additions join the previously announced Devin Way, Finn Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Kim Cattrall, and more.