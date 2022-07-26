Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lucy Lawless, Bindi and Robert Iwin Will Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

Lucy Lawless, Bindi and Robert Iwin Will Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

The show premieres on Saturday, July 30th followed by a weekly roll out on WOW Presents Plus. 

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  

"RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under'' S2 announced TODAY that Australia's beloved wildlife warriors, Bindi and Robert Iwin will be guest judges on the premiere episode, followed by legendary Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) appearing as guest judge on episode 2. The show premieres on Saturday, July 30th followed by a weekly roll out on WOW Presents Plus.

Bindi and Robert Irwin said: "How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under?! We're big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone's hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can't wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season."

Lucy Lawless said: "I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys! Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!"

In case you missed it, the ten fierce queens competing for the title of Down Under's Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

Meet the queens of the new season here.

"RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" S2 will debut July 30th at 12:01am PT exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories, day-and-date with Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand) local airings. RuPaul will host the series, alongside judges including longtime "Drag Race" icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Corbin Bleu & Jason Earles Discuss 'Coming Home' to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES
July 25, 2022

Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles will be making their long-awaited returns to Disney in the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series. BroadwayWorld caught up with Bleu and Earles to discuss their highly-anticipated return, how Disney's content has progressed since their time, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Britney Spears & Elton John to Release New Single Next Month
July 25, 2022

Britney Spears will make her highly-anticipated reutrn to music with a new rendition of 'Tiny Dancer' wil Elton John. Universal Music will allegedly release the new duet next month. The two recorded the song at a recording studio in Beverly Hills The session was reportedly overseen by producer Andrew Watt.
VIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Visualizer for 'Handle Me Gently'
July 25, 2022

Watch a new visual from Ne-Yo, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum.
Madge Returns With New Single 'Psychopomp'
July 25, 2022

Drawing inspiration from the glistening coagulation of blood, guts and cum that glues together the universe, Madge’s 2022 output is visceral and abstract. New single “Psychopomp”, featuring pop avant-gardist Jessica Winter, warps those corporal themes into the psychoanalytic puzzle of whether we can could ever really discard a memory.
Tony Nominee Paul Sorvino Passes Away at 83
July 25, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony-nominee Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83. Sorvino was seen on stage in That Championship Season, Bajour, Mating Dance, Skyscraper, An American Millionaire, and The Most Happy Fella. Plus, watch a video of Sorvino singing 'Once Upon a Time.'