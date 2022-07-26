Lucy Lawless, Bindi and Robert Iwin Will Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

"RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under'' S2 announced TODAY that Australia's beloved wildlife warriors, Bindi and Robert Iwin will be guest judges on the premiere episode, followed by legendary Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) appearing as guest judge on episode 2. The show premieres on Saturday, July 30th followed by a weekly roll out on WOW Presents Plus.

Bindi and Robert Irwin said: "How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under?! We're big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone's hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can't wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season."

Lucy Lawless said: "I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys! Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!"

In case you missed it, the ten fierce queens competing for the title of Down Under's Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

Meet the queens of the new season here.

"RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" S2 will debut July 30th at 12:01am PT exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories, day-and-date with Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand) local airings. RuPaul will host the series, alongside judges including longtime "Drag Race" icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.