Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

Crikey! "RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" will debut July 30th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in select territories worldwide, day and date with its local airings on Stan (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand). RuPaul will return as host with longtime "Drag Race" icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson serving as judges.

The ten fierce Aussie and Kiwi queens competing for the coveted title of Down Under's next Drag Superstar are:

AUBREY HAIVE - 25 years old

Timaru, New Zealand

Aubrey Haive is no stranger when it comes to being in front of the camera, already a budding actor and musical artist, this fashion-forward queen originally hails from Timaru, New Zealand (now based in Melbourne, VIC). Aubrey is relatively new to the artform of drag, first dabbling in 2020 - and during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. After recently moving to Melbourne, Aubrey found herself enduring one of the longest lockdowns in the world, however, she took this as an opportunity to practice her make-up and develop a drag aesthetic with the encouragement of her partner. It wasn't long until Aubrey made her debut, and when she did - she made a real impact on the Melbourne drag scene. Aubrey is now booking gigs left, right and center, and her dream of doing drag as a full-time career is coming to fruition.

BEVERLY KILLS - 21 Years old

Brisbane, Australia

Beverly Kills started doing drag within just a few months of turning eighteen. After entering a local drag competition, Beverly managed to take out first prize and within a year she secured a weekly residency at one of Australia's most renowned nightclubs, Fluffy (Brisbane) - which is no small feat for a new queen on the scene. Since then, Beverly has established herself as one of Brisbane's most noted up-and-coming drag performers. Not just a pretty face, Beverly Kills offers something a little extra with her burlesque and sideshow style performances in which you can expect a good whipping, or even some fire breathing!

FAÚX FÚR - 27 years old

Sydney, Australia

Faux Fur has been a regular face, and the loudest voice, among the Sydney Drag scene for the last seven years. Few Queens in Sydney can rival the on-stage presence of Faux, known for her high energy performances that leave the crowds screaming for more. Faux has always been proud of her Asian heritage and noted the lack of Asian Queens in the Sydney scene. In 2020, she started her popular weekly IGTV show 'Faux Mondays', a platform where she strives to give not only other Queens, but all members of the Queer and POC Queer community, a voice to share their stories in the hope of inspiring others. Whether hosting an awards night as emcee or simply killing it on-stage at the club, Faux is a Queen with the biggest of hearts that aims to touch and uplift others in all she does.

HANNAH CONDA - 30 Years Old

Sydney, Australia

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda took a leap of faith and made her way to Sydney in 2015. Here, she cemented her drag status by being the only queen to have ever won both 'Rising Star' and 'Entertainer of the Year' at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) all in the same year (2016). Hannah has been a featured face numerous times at many iconic Sydney Mardi Gras Events, opened for Bianca Del Rio on her Australian tour and even made THE JOURNEY across the pond to appear at RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles. As well as being an award-winning entertainer, Hannah co-founded 'Drag Storytime' in 2016, an initiative whereby reading to young children while in drag helps to educate them about inclusion, acceptance and love - as well as allowing them to dream big and use their imaginations. Hannah has had a string of silver screen appearances, most notably on an episode of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' (Season 11) and on Netflix's 'Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father' (Season 4).

KWEEN KONG - 29 years old

Adelaide, Australia

Kween Kong is originally from New Zealand, and is of Tongan and Samoan heritage, currently residing in Adelaide, SA. Known for her powerhouse performances, Kween is a renowned dancer and choreographer within the queer community, frequently touring internationally with the Australian Dance Theatre. At just sixteen years old she was offered a two-year apprenticeship with Black Grace (one of New Zealand's leading contemporary dance companies). Kween is also the matriarch of Haus of Kong; a drag collective that aims to change the lives of its young recruits both on and off the stage. In 2019, Kween won the title of 'Miss Drag Nation' Australia, representing Adelaide, SA. Drag Nation is a national competition in which drag talent from each state competes locally before getting the opportunity to represent their state and compete at a national level.

MINNIE COOPER - 49 Years Old

Sydney, Australia

Minnie Cooper is considered drag royalty among the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career that spans over twenty years, having entertained audiences from Oxford Street in Sydney to Oxford Circus in London. In 2016 Minnie was a semi-finalist on 'Australia's Got Talent' combining her drag and musical theater talents. Minnie has performed for gay icons such as Cher at the 2018 Mardi Gras parade, and Kylie Minogue the following year. Minnie has won more DIVA awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) than any other drag artist in Australia, including taking the title of 'Entertainer of the Year' four times, as well as winning 'Sydney's Favorite Drag Queen' and 'Choreographer of the Year', just to name a few. In 2018, Minnie moved into the world of Cabaret with her one woman show 'From Chorus Boy to Leading Lady' which was the winner of 'Best in Cabaret & Musical Theatre Award' at the Sydney Fringe Festival in 2019. Minnie also appeared in the Netflix series 'Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father' (Season 4).

MOLLY POPPINZ - 30 years old

Newcastle, Australia

Molly Poppinz originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to do drag in her hometown of Newcastle (NSW). Often referred as 'The Thunder from Down Under', Molly was embraced by the queer community in Canada, finally enabling her to find the assurance she needed to perform for the crowds. During her time away (2016-19), Molly worked as a full time drag performer, known for her fun and campy numbers, but also lending her talents as a Drag DJ, MC/Host, and live rapper. In 2018 Molly was crowned as Vancouver's most 'Fierce Queen', receiving her award from Drag Race Alumni, Aja (Season 9 & All Stars 3). Arriving back in Australia in 2019, Molly found herself back in her hometown of Newcastle, which still didn't offer any queer venues or safe spaces for the community yet. This inspired Molly to cultivate her own shows in hopes of building a thriving drag community in Newcastle.

POMARA FIFTH - 28 Years old

Sydney, Australia

Growing up in the suburbs of Western Sydney, Pomara Fifth always stayed true to herself and never let the bullies and naysayers keep her down for long. Thankfully her amazing mother and four sisters provided a very open home environment which nurtured her natural exuberance and love for performance. Pomara represents both First Nation and Māori queens. She has a reputation as being a versatile, multi-talented performer and host, first beginning her drag career in 2014. In 2018 Pomara won the coveted 'Rising Star' award at the DIVA Awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) and worked for Netflix on their Mardi Gras float that same year. Pomara has gone on to work for numerous companies and has performed all around NSW, working corporate events and entertaining the masses at drag brunch, bingo... you name it!

Pomona Faith

SPANKIE JACKZON - 37 Years old

Palmerston North, New Zealand

Spankie Jackzon is a New Zealand drag performer best known for competing on original Kiwi series "House of Drag" (Season 2), where she came in as an intruder in Episode 4 and was eventually crowned as the winner, taking home the 10k cash prize. With over fifteen years of experience - twelve of which were spent amongst Melbourne's competitive drag scene - this Palmerston North (NZ) queen admits she isn't here to play games as she vies to take another crown. Spankie Jackzon is the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade, bringing drag to small towns across Aotearoa. With buckets of charisma, a vivacious personality and cheeky sense of humor, Spankie has it all covered!

YURI GUAII - 25 years old

AUCKLAND, NZ

Starting out at the age of eighteen, Yuri Guaii has been doing drag for eight years, however making her start on the Auckland drag scene was not easy ground to break. Despite spending six months developing her make-up and sewing skills within the confines of her bedroom, Yuri was known for her spooky aesthetic which only got her booked for gigs taking place on Halloween. Yuri really had to try hard to get herself out of the "spooky girl" box - and that she did - now living up to the reputation of being one of Auckland's most talented drag make-up artists. It's no surprise that she has found herself here on the mainstage of "RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" to show the world what she's made of. Having studied Fashion Design, Yuri's secret weapon is her sewing skills and she's known for creating all her own show-stopping drag looks.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, RuPaul Charles and Tom Campbell serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.