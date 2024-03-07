Loretta Ables Sayre & Antonio Cipriano Join PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: SUMMER SCHOOL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony-nominee Loretta Ables Sayre and Jagged Little Pill star Antonio Cipriano have joined Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the two Broadway alums will appear as recurring guest stars throughout the second season of the reboot. Ava Capri and Noah Alexander Gerry also join.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will premiere on Max this spring. Season one featured Lea Salonga, Mallory Bechtel, Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

Ables Sayre will play Lola, "Mouse’s beloved grandmother who has come to Millwood to live with her for the summer. Soon, Mouse begins to worry about Lola when she gets a little too invested in a Creepypasta-like online community."

Cipriano will play "a self-professed player who works alongside Imogen at Millwood’s Ice Creamery. At first, it’s a rocky road, but soon, Johnny melts Imogen’s heart."

Earlier this year, Max renewed the original drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN for a second season. Co-created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the ten episode first season, which debuted in July of this year, is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

About Loretta Ables Sayre

Loretta Ables Sayre received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress, and a Theatre World Award for her Broadway and NYC debuts as Bloody Mary in the 2008 Lincoln Center Theater revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. In addition, she performed Bali Hai on the nationally-broadcast 2008 TONY AWARDS Preview Concert.

The nearly three-year run concluded with a live production of South Pacific on the nationally televised PBS program Live From Lincoln Center. She made her London debut in 2011 in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific at the Barbican Theatre and appeared in the production's U.K. tour in cities across England, Scotland and Wales.

About Antonio Cipriano

Antonio Cipriano appeared in the Disney+ series National Treasure as Oren. He is best known for originating the role of ‘Phoenix’ in the Tony and Grammy Award winning “Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway. His regional theatre credits include American Repertory Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, York Theatre Company, Second Stage Theatre, New York Stage and Film, and Michigan Opera Theatre.