Liza Colón-Zayas on Leaving THE BEAR and Landing SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Liza Colón-Zayas opened up about closing a major chapter of her career during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, discussing what she took with her emotionally and personally from the set of THE BEAR as her time on the series comes to an end.

Colón-Zayas used the segment to reflect on the experience of working on the acclaimed FX series, giving hosts a sense of what the role meant to her beyond the work itself. Her comments centered on the personal takeaways from the production rather than a broader survey of her career.

The conversation also turned to what comes next for the actress, with Colón-Zayas revealing her casting in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY. She spoke about landing the role, giving viewers an early look at the new project set to follow her run on THE BEAR.

Colón-Zayas kept the discussion focused on these two milestones, pairing a farewell to one production with the announcement of what lies ahead in her next role.

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