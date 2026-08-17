SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Sets Box Office Record in Third Weekend
No other film has reached this box office total in the same span of time, according to industry figures.
BRAND NEW DAY swung to another dominant performance at the box office for a third straight weekend, earning $70M and adding up to a record-setting 17-day total of $785M domestic and $2.02B worldwide. No other movie in history has earned this much, this quickly. Industry reports indicate that repeat viewing has emerged as a considering factor in the movie's ongoing ticket sales. Based in large part on the film's success, this month is shaping up to be the highest-grossing August in history.
Right behind it this weekend is the continued interest in THE ODYSSEY, which earned another $23.2M in its fifth weekend, for a total domestic box office of $505M. It's quite likely that THE ODYSSEY will eventually outsell THE DARK KNIGHT with its $534M in 2008 to become Christopher Nolan's highest-domestic-grossing movie. It has already become his highest-grossing movie worldwide, having sold $1.29B.
There were also two significant new openings this weekend, starting with Warner Bros.' science-fiction disaster thriller THE END OF OAK STREET, which contributed $21M in its debut, and Paramount's PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE, which brought in $20.5M. The total for all films came in at $160.1M, which is 77% higher than this same weekend last year. The 2026 total domestic box office is running 19.4% higher than at this same point in 2025. Screendollars has increased its 2026 full-year box office forecast to $9.7B, which would be an encouraging 12% year-over-year increase.
Dick Walsh takes readers through all five of the weekend's top movies in his latest Weekend Review article. Alonso Duralde offers his take on this weekend's dysfunctional-family-versus-dinosaurs saga THE END OF OAK STREET and the nearly-shelved Looney Tunes feature COYOTE VS. ACME, which opens in two weeks on August 28th.
Box Office Results
Courtesy of Rentrak
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Sony) — Weekend: $70M (-51%) — Locations: 4,539 (+52) — Total to Date: $785.8M — Weekend #3
The Odyssey (Universal) — Weekend: $23.2M (-27%) — Locations: 3,217 (-386) — Total to Date: $504.7M — Weekend #5
The End of Oak Street (Warner Bros.) — Weekend: $21M — Locations: 3,446 — Opening Weekend
See complete results at Screendollars.
Coming Soon
Insidious: Out of the Further (Sony) — 8/21 — PG-13 | 1h 46m | Horror, Thriller
Mutiny (Lionsgate) — 8/21 — R | 1h 35m | Action, Crime, Thriller
The Dog Stars (Disney) — 8/28 — R | 1h 58m | Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller
Coyote vs. Acme (Ketchup/FFF) — 8/28 — PG | 1h 41m | Adventure, Family