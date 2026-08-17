SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Sets Box Office Record in Third Weekend

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BRAND NEW DAY swung to another dominant performance at the box office for a third straight weekend, earning $70M and adding up to a record-setting 17-day total of $785M domestic and $2.02B worldwide. No other movie in history has earned this much, this quickly. Industry reports indicate that repeat viewing has emerged as a considering factor in the movie's ongoing ticket sales. Based in large part on the film's success, this month is shaping up to be the highest-grossing August in history.

Right behind it this weekend is the continued interest in THE ODYSSEY, which earned another $23.2M in its fifth weekend, for a total domestic box office of $505M. It's quite likely that THE ODYSSEY will eventually outsell THE DARK KNIGHT with its $534M in 2008 to become Christopher Nolan's highest-domestic-grossing movie. It has already become his highest-grossing movie worldwide, having sold $1.29B.

There were also two significant new openings this weekend, starting with Warner Bros.' science-fiction disaster thriller THE END OF OAK STREET, which contributed $21M in its debut, and Paramount's PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE, which brought in $20.5M. The total for all films came in at $160.1M, which is 77% higher than this same weekend last year. The 2026 total domestic box office is running 19.4% higher than at this same point in 2025. Screendollars has increased its 2026 full-year box office forecast to $9.7B, which would be an encouraging 12% year-over-year increase.

Dick Walsh takes readers through all five of the weekend's top movies in his latest Weekend Review article. Alonso Duralde offers his take on this weekend's dysfunctional-family-versus-dinosaurs saga THE END OF OAK STREET and the nearly-shelved Looney Tunes feature COYOTE VS. ACME, which opens in two weeks on August 28th.

Box Office Results

Courtesy of Rentrak

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Sony) — Weekend: $70M (-51%) — Locations: 4,539 (+52) — Total to Date: $785.8M — Weekend #3

The Odyssey (Universal) — Weekend: $23.2M (-27%) — Locations: 3,217 (-386) — Total to Date: $504.7M — Weekend #5

The End of Oak Street (Warner Bros.) — Weekend: $21M — Locations: 3,446 — Opening Weekend

See complete results at Screendollars.

Coming Soon

Insidious: Out of the Further (Sony) — 8/21 — PG-13 | 1h 46m | Horror, Thriller

Mutiny (Lionsgate) — 8/21 — R | 1h 35m | Action, Crime, Thriller

The Dog Stars (Disney) — 8/28 — R | 1h 58m | Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Coyote vs. Acme (Ketchup/FFF) — 8/28 — PG | 1h 41m | Adventure, Family

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